Orro and i-ride brands acquired by Planet-X owner but 'staff made redundant'

Parent company Martlet Group has also been "effectively liquidated" says administrator

Staff at British retailer i-ride and its bike brand Orro have been made redundant, with parent company Martlet Group "effectively liquidated", says its administrator FRP Advisory, despite the brands being saved.

Orro Bikes has been acquired by Baaj Capital investment company Baaj Capital LLP. It has also bought the i-ride name and all stock, says FRP. I-ride entered administration earlier this year.

