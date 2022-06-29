Every Shimano 105 Di2 bike released so far

Ever since Shimano unveiled its 12-speed and electronic-only Ultegra and Dura-Ace groupsets last year, the trickling down of the tech to third tier 105 has been hotly anticipated.

Although the embargo only lifted on 29 June at 16:00 UTC, there are already brands offering the groupset specced across a range of models – although just when you'll actually be able to ride those bikes is another story...

For the all the juicy details on the new groupset, you can find our Shimano 105 Di2 launch story here. Otherwise, continue reading for a round-up of all the bikes we've found with the new groupsets so far.

Ribble

British consumer-direct brand Ribble will also be offering the new 105 Di2 groupset across a range of models. Pictured above is the Endurance SL R Disc which, despite its name, is quite an aggressive do-it-all race bike.

Below, we have the Ribble Endurance Ti Disc, which has an identical geometry to its carbon-framed cousin, but is constructed from 3AL/2.5V triple-butted titanium.

Not pictured here, but Ribble will also be offering the 105 Di2 groupset on its CGR SL all-road model and the uncompromisingly aero Ultra SLR.

Merida

Merida will be offering a Shimano 105 Di2 option for each of its climbing, endurance and aero models (Scultura, Scultura Endurance,and Reacto, respectivey).

However, these will only become available in 2023 and Merida hasn't confirmed what the exact spec will be. For now, we've got this image of Reacto to go on...

Fairlight

One of the first to get their hands on Dura-Ace when it launched, British brand Fairlight has pulled the same trick with 105 Di2. Here we have the flagship Strael 3.0 resplendent in the new gruppo

As an aside, if you fancy a delve into the design rationale – all with beautiful images and annotations – Fairlight’s “Detailed Design Notes (opens in new tab)” of the Strael 3.0 are well worth a look.

More information can be found on Fairlight's website (opens in new tab) here.

Scott

Scott just released the latest iteration of its speed focused Foil racing machine, which goes 20% faster, loses weight and builds extra comfort. We had a chance to ride the top-end spec with SRAM Red eTap AXS on the mixed terrain around Lake Iseo, Italy - check out Anna’s first ride review of the Scott Foil RC Ultimate here -, but the brand’s lowest offering in the range will be kitted out with the new third-tier Di2 groupset.

Scott hasn’t provided any photos of the bike built up with the new 105 Di2 groupset, but here’s what the rest of the build looks like…

Frame and fork: Foil RC Disc HMX, Foil Disc HMX

Handlebars: Syncros Creston 2.0 Aero

Stem: Syncros RR 1.5 Aero

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Gearing: 50/34T chainrings, 11-34T cassette

Wheels: Syncros RR 2.0 Disc

Tyres: Schwalbe One Race-Guard - 25mm front, 28mm rear

Saddle: Syncros Belcarra V-Concept 2.0

We'll keep adding more models as they appear, so keep checking back for more.