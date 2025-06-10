OQUO launches LTD wheelset collection, complete with 1 piece CNC hubs

Basque brand OQUO has unveiled a full refresh of its LTD line of road and gravel wheels, with four new models and a brand-new hub platform, all developed and manufactured entirely in-house.

The Orbea subsidiary is releasing the RA80 LTD, RA57 LTD, RP50 LTD, and RP35 LTD are all equipped with the Q10 hub - a key piece of technology that OQUO claims delivers major gains in performance and reliability

The new wheels feature an understated aesthetic. (Image credit: OQUO)

The brand, which is based in Markina-Xemein in the Basque Country, says the wheels are the result of close collaboration with elite teams including Lotto-Dsnty, and that every aspect - from rim to hub - has been refined to reduce friction, improve aerodynamics, and drop weight.

The new wheelsets have been designed in collaboration with WorldTour teams (Image credit: OQUO)

The most aggressive of the new range is the RA80 LTD. With its deep 80mm profile, OQUO positions this as a time trial and crit wheel, claiming that it has been optimised in the wind tunnel for stability in crosswinds. The RA57 LTD is described as the more versatile aero option, designed to balance climbing performance and aero efficiency for mixed terrain and rolling race courses.

More relevant for most riders, however, are the RP50 and RP35 LTD wheels. Both use wider rims and are compatible with gravel and endurance road setups. The RP50 LTD features a mid-depth profile and a rim shape that OQUO says performs well across road, cobbles and light gravel, with added stability in wind thanks to the extra width. The RP35 LTD, meanwhile, is the lightest of the bunch at a claimed 1,244g per set, and is pitched as the climbing-focused option for demanding road riders. Both models are tubeless-ready and use a mini-hook rim design that’s said to improve tyre fit and aerodynamics.

The new hubs look fantastic. (Image credit: OQUO)

All four wheelsets are built around OQUO’s new Q10 hub, which has been developed entirely at the brand’s Basque headquarters. The hub uses a 45-tooth “Shark Ratchet” system and what OQUO calls an aerospace-derived anti-friction ceramic treatment to improve engagement and durability. Hubs are fully CNC machined from 7075 T6 aluminium and feature custom low-friction stainless steel bearings. OQUO highlights the hub’s tool-free design, easy drivetrain compatibility between Shimano and SRAM, and full sealing against water and dust.

The 80mm wheelset hopes to wet the appetite of clock chasers. (Image credit: OQUO)

Pricing for the new LTD wheelsets is set at €2,399 (UK and US pricing to be confirmed), with availability through OQUO’s network of dealers and online. While many of the performance claims remain to be proven in independent testing, the launch signals serious intent from the young subsidiary brand - particularly in a crowded market.