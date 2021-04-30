He has been a stalwart of the Great British team at world championships, and in 2012 was the beneficiary of the British Olympic Associations relaxation of their bye-law that had previously prevented banned athletes from competing at the Olympics.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: January 4, 1977

Team: Retired

Twitter: @millarmind

David Millar agonisingly missed out on a ride in the 2014 Tour de France in his final season as a pro. The British rider has experienced the highs and lows throughout his career, taking the yellow jersey in his Tour debut in 2000, then being banned in 2004 for admitting the use of EPO.

On his comeback he has been an advocate for clean cycling and worked with WADA and the UCI. He found the perfect home with Jonathan Vaughters' slipstream squad and was the first rider to sign for the American team back in 2008.