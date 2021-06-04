David Millar and Garmin reunite as CHPT3 clothing brand relaunches
British Former pro Millar is rebooting his cycling kit brand with a new focus and new investor
David Millar and Garmin will be reuniting seven years after the British rider retired from professional racing.
Retired British pro Millar has relaunched his popular CHPT3 cycling clothing brand, with a new direction and a new investor.
As part of the new direction CHPT3 Millar has teamed up with Garmin, the former sponsor of his professional squad late into his prestigious career, to release a unique cycling kit, which will be officially revealed this weekend.
Millar, who raced for Garmin-Sharp for seven seasons until his retirement from the peloton in 2014, is hoping to bring CHPT3 to a wider audience, with a greater focus on women’s cycling kit and sustainability.
The 44-year-old, a four-time Tour de France stage winner, said: “Garmin used to be my professional uniform almost every day for the last seven years of my career. I have so many memories of racing in a Garmin kit.
“The CHPT3 | Garmin kit is the official kit for those of us that love our Garmin. We designed the kit to represent both the heritage and the future of cycling. I always wanted to create a branded kit that I would have loved to wear as a professional racer, a kit that was elegant, premium quality, high performance yet without the feeling that you're wearing a billboard.”
The CHPT3 Garmin collaboration will be officially unveiled at the Unbound Gravel event in Kansas, USA, before it goes on sale around the world on July 20.
Coming in two editions, riders will have a choice of a subtle version of the kit or a classic style that resembles the old Team Garmin kit from the early 2010s.
Millar is taking CHPT3 in a new direction for 2021 as passionate cycling fan Mikkel B Rasmussen has invested in the company.
The brand is now hoping to adopt a more affordable price for its kit, along with a new focus on encouraging more women to get into cycling, improving sustainability, and reaching out to the USA and Asia, while also spreading across disciplines to include road, gravel, mountain biking and everyday cycling.
Millar said: “Millions of people are discovering their love for cycling these years. Yet, cycling can feel so exclusive and elitist and can put people off before they’ve even got on a bike.
“The cycling industry has managed to position cycling as a sport of suffering, pain, and herd-like behaviour. CHPT3 is for people that want to break free of that narrow code and make cycling a broad part of their lifestyle. CHPT3 is for both men and women. It serves many types of cycling, always with a focus to make cycling a positive, playful force in the life of our users.”
The first new line of CHPT3 kit, Most Days, is available for pre-sale now and will be available to buy from June 8.
The line will include the first CHPT3 products for women.
