How to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2023: Everything you need to live stream the Belgian cobbled Classic

Quick guide to watching Gent-Wevelgem 2023

Like a large proportion of cycling's biggest races, you can live stream Gent-Wevelgem on GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and FloBikes in the USA. Subscription costs for both services range from between £6.99 per month to $150 per year.



Date: 26 March



AUS FREE Live stream: SBS on demand (opens in new tab)



UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99 per month)



US: Stream on FloBikes ($150 per year / $30 per month)



What to expect at Gent-Wevelgem

A variety of riders can flourish at Ghent-Wevelgem due to the relatively balanced parcours.

However, the race's marquee cobbled climb, the Kemmelberg, is severe enough to cause major splits in the action. Wind also nearly always plays a factor on the long, relatively flat run into the finish on exposed roads. Nowadays, the men's race doesn't start in Gent. It now starts in the centre of Ypres before heading out towards the coast, and then back in land via several climbs in the west of the Flanders region. Last year, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché circus-Wanty) took a stunning win in the men's race.



Girmay outsprinted Jumbo-Visma's Christophe Laporte in the final few metres of the race to become the first African champion of the cobbled Classic. Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's race in 2022, powering away from the likes of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).



Expect cobbles, wind and rain and potential sprint finishes.



Route breakdown: Men's and women's races

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in Australia

Down in Australia, both the men's and women's versions of Gent-Wevelgem will be broadcast live and for free on SBS (opens in new tab). If you're in Australia and want to watch the race, just head to the SBS On Demand player and catch all of the action from the Cobbled classic, as well as replays and highlights.



Aussies out of the country can still use a VPN to get access to the SBS live stream, free from abroad. Just download a VPN, then set your location as Australia to ensure you get access to the live coverage as if you were back at home.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in the USA

If you're stateside this weekend, you can tune into all the action from the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem via Flo Bikes.



If you're stateside and want to watch the race via Flo Bikes you'll need a subscription. You can subscribe for a year for $150 in the USA or $209.99 in Canada.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Gent-Wevelgem live stream on FloBikes from $30 (opens in new tab) FloBikes brings users live access to a vast array of races over the season including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Tour de Suisse, Tour of Flanders and plenty more including Gent-Wevelgem. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you will be able to watch all of the live coverage from regular cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Discovery+ / Eurosport.

You can buy a month-long pass to get access to the live streams available via the Eurosport player or Discovery+ website. Buying a pass costs just £6.99 although it's worth remembering that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel before the renewal date.

If you're a year round cycling fan looking to gain access to live streams throughout the 2023 WorldTour season, you may wish to purchase a year long pass instead. The year long pass costs £59.99 and represents a significant saving of £23.89.

Another option is deciding to go for a GCN+ subscription at a cost of £39.99 for the year. Or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. A GCN account also means you'll then have access to both live and on demand race footage as well as long or short highlight streams and in-depth analysis.

What time is Gent-Wevelgem on TV?

Coverage of the men's race starts at 12:00 pm GMT on GCN + in the UK. The women's race coverage begins on the same service at 15:15 GMT.



Check your streaming service of choice, whatever country you're in for full details on the timings where you are.