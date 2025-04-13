'I thought it would be dark by the time I got here' - Joey Pidcock, the last rider to finish Paris-Roubaix, on his brutal day out

Q36.5 rider finishes outside time limit, but still completes race with lap of the Roubaix Velodrome

Joey Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The final lap bell had departed. Sure, the time limit had come almost half an hour before, the advertising in the famous Roubaix Velodrome was being packed up, and buses were beginning to depart, but it was the fact that the bell signifying one more lap - and the man operating it - had left which seemed like the greatest signifier that Paris-Roubaix was over.

Then, out of nowhere, whistles were blown to signify that one more rider was coming through. As the crowds departed, coming the other way was Joey Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling on his senior Paris-Roubaix debut, riding a full lap and a half of the velodrome to complete his race. He finished outside of the time limit, one of the scores of riders not to officially finish the race, but he achieved his goal of completing the Hell of the North.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

