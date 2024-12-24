Tom Pidcock joined by brother Joe at Q36.5 Pro Cycling as team finalised for 2025

Tom Pidcock will be joined at Q36.5 Pro Cycling by his brother Joe, it was announced on Tuesday, as the team finalised their 2025 squad.

Joe, three years Tom's junior, has ridden for the Trinity Racing development team for the past two seasons, but with that team closing, has jumped up to the Pro Tour with Q36.5. It is the first time the pair have been on the same professional team. Joe Pidcock's best results include a stage of the important development race Ronde de l'Isard this year.

The announcement also confirmed that Tom Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts and his long-term soigneur Xenia De Roose will follow their charge to the Swiss team, which CW reported last week.

Tom Pidcock will leave Ineos Grenadiers to ride for Q36.5 next season after a turbulent year which saw him triumph at the Amstel Gold Race and the Olympic MTB cross-country race, but also "deselected" by his former team from Il Lombardia. The former cyclocross world champion has chosen to skip this year's CX season to focus on settling into his new environment.

In the press release, Bogaerts said: "First impressions are always important and in the case of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team those impressions were positive. It’s very special to continue working with Tom. Xenia and I have been part of his career since 2018, and we achieved great results together. In this new team environment, I am looking forward to continuing that journey.

"With the technical partners we have, we want to play an important role in the future of cycling. We ride the future as the team’s motto states. This is a project with a lot of possibilities for growth. Together with the riders and staff we are going to make 2025 lit."

"At the end of a year you always look back and reflect but I am looking ahead," Doug Ryder, Q36.5's team principal said. "How could I not? The Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team will embark on a great, new adventure with the addition of our new riders and staff.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Last week we came together in Spain for a first team camp. It was great that we could finally start the preparations for the new season in earnest. This camp was more of an integration camp, getting to know each other, and about season planning.

"With the addition of Tom Pidcock, the team’s ambitions change undoubtedly but the team philosophy of Ubuntu – I am because we are – is more alive than ever. I am very proud of this team and very enthusiastic about the future we have together. For now, I would like to wish you happy holidays and look forward to the year ahead."

Q36.5's 2025 team

Enekoitz Azparren (ESP)

Xabier Mikel Azparren (ESP)

Matteo Badilatti (SUI)

Sjoerd Bax (NED)

Gianluca Brambilla (ITA)

Walter Calzoni (ITA)

Marcel Camprubí (ESP)

Fabio Christen (SUI)

David de la Cruz (ESP)

Mark Donovan (GBR)

Frederik Frison (BEL)

David González (ESP)

Damien Howson (AUS)

Emils Liepiņš (LAT)

Kamil Małecki (POL)

Matteo Moschetti (ITA)

Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA)

Nicoló Parisini (ITA)

Joe Pidcock (GBR)

Tom Pidcock (GBR)

Jannik Steimle (GER)

Rory Townsend (IRL)

Milan Vader (NED)

Harm Vanhoucke (BEL)

Nickolas Zukowsky (CAN)