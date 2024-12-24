Tom Pidcock joined by brother Joe at Q36.5 Pro Cycling as team finalised for 2025

Tom Pidcock will be joined at Q36.5 Pro Cycling by his brother Joe, it was announced on Tuesday, as the team finalised their 2025 squad.

Joe, three years Tom's junior, has ridden for the Trinity Racing development team for the past two seasons, but with that team closing, has jumped up to the Pro Tour with Q36.5. It is the first time the pair have been on the same professional team. Joe Pidcock's best results include a stage of the important development race Ronde de l'Isard this year.

