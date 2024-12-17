Tom Pidcock to miss cyclocross season to build for road with new Q36.5 team

Former world champ says he won’t race his CX bike this winter, Wout van Aert will ride six races

Tom Pidcock
Former world champion Tom Pidcock will sit out the cyclocross season this winter as he gears up for a debut road campaign with his new team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling.

In early November Pidcock did not rule out the possibility of pinning on a race number over December and into January but has now confirmed he will not feature. Meanwhile, fellow former world champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) will race at least six times, with the final member of the 'big three', Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) riding 11 races.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mathieu van der Poel vs Wout van Aert 2024/25 cyclocross schedule
Race datesMathieu van der PoelWout van Aert
22/12/24 - World Cup Zonhovenx-
23/12/24 - Superprestige Molxx
26/12/24 - World Cup Gaverex-
27/12/24 - Loenhout xx
29/12/24 - World Cup Besanconx-
01/01/25 - X20 Trofee Baalx-
03/01/25 - X20 Trofee Koksijdex-
04/01/25 - Gullegem-x
05/01/25 - World Cup Dendermondexx
19/01/25 - World Cup Benidorm-x
25/01/25 - World Cup Maasmechelenxx
26/01/25 - World Cup Hoogerheidex-
02/02/25 - World Championships Lievinx-

