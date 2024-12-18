Tom Pidcock's coach leaves Ineos Grenadiers, likely to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Tom Pidcock’s long-time coach, Kurt Bogaerts, has left Ineos Grenadiers and is likely to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling along with the British star.

Cycling Weekly understands that Bogaerts has left Ineos after four years with the team and will likely follow Pidcock to the Swiss pro team next year. The Belgian coach's profile was recently removed from the Ineos team website and Bogaerts confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had left the team.

Bogaerts has been assisting with Pidcock’s integration into his new environment and is expected to join Q36.5 in an official capacity in the coming days.

The 47-year-old has worked with Pidcock for a number of years and also coached Pauline Ferrand-Prévot while at Ineos. The French mountain bike star, who won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, also left Ineos during the off-season and went on to sign for Visma-Lease a Bike.

Bogaerts worked with both riders in the build up to the summer Olympics before Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot went on to claim gold.

Pidcock left Ineos after coming to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the team, and it is thought that Bogaerts was part of the deal with Q36.5.

The 25-year-old also regularly worked with Xenia De Roose, an Ineos soigneur, during his time with the WorldTour team and it is thought that De Roose will also make the switch to Q36.5 to continue to work with and support Pidcock.

De Roose's staff profile was also removed from the Ineos team website on Wednesday.

Ineos Grenadiers did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the departure of the two staff members.

Cycling Weekly understands that an official announcement from Q36.5 on the arrival of Pidcock's entourage will be made in the coming days.

Pidcock confirmed on Tuesday that he will not ride cyclocross this winter to enable him to fully prepare for a debut season on the road with his new team. In a brief message on social media the Yorkshireman said he would aim to return to the discipline during the 2025/26 season.

"On Sunday I watched my first cyclocross of this season and it reminded me I should probably officially mention that this year, I will not race cyclocross," Pidcock said.

"With a lot of change I want to make sure I have the time to settle into a new environment to get to know my new team and teammates well. But so far my plan will be to return to the field next year."