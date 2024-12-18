Tom Pidcock's coach leaves Ineos Grenadiers, likely to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Kurt Bogaerts confirmed to have left Ineos Grenadiers and is expected to imminently follow Pidcock to Swiss team along with key Ineos soigneur

Tom Pidcock
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock’s long-time coach, Kurt Bogaerts, has left Ineos Grenadiers and is likely to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling along with the British star.

Cycling Weekly understands that Bogaerts has left Ineos after four years with the team and will likely follow Pidcock to the Swiss pro team next year. The Belgian coach's profile was recently removed from the Ineos team website and Bogaerts confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had left the team.

