Will Visma-Lease a Bike and SD Worx-Protime dominate Gent-Wevelgem again?

Holy Week, or the run-up to the Tour of Flanders, properly begins with Gent-Wevelgem on the Sunday before the big one. Confusingly, it does not start in Ghent, instead being raced between Ypres and Wevelgem.

In the last decade, Plugstreets have been added to the course, a trio of semi-paved gravel roads. The key climbs are the Kemmelberg and the Baneberg, but the race has a different vibe to its bigger sibling, with less climbing overall.

Last year, Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) won, showing the dominance of their super-teams. It has morphed from a sprinter’s race to a puncheur’s in recent years, but a bunch finish would not be a surprise.

Both the men's and women's races are WorldTour level. Despite its position as the perfect buildup race to Flanders, the last man to win both it and the Ronde a week later was Tom Boonen, and no woman has ever managed the double (although a women's race has only been around for a decade).

In last year's women's edition, Reusser attacked from 40km to time trial to victory, with not even a wrong turn towards the end derailing her; the Swiss rider is not thought to be defending her title, opening it up for her teammates Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, along with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

Meanwhile, the men's race saw an attack from even further out, as Laporte and Wout van Aert surged away with 52km to go. There will be no repeat of this, as Van Aert is absent, but Laporte will defend his crown, battling Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and maybe even Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Gent-Wevelgem 2024 key information

Date: Sunday, 24 March

Location: Ypres-Wevelgem, Belgium

2023 winner: Christophe Laporte (men), Marlen Reusser (women)

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Distance: 253.1km (men), 171.2km (women)

Gent-Wevelgem 2024 route

Both the men's and women's routes are largely similar, with the women's just skipping an extra loop towards Kortrijk at the beginning of the group. From Ypres, the race heads towards the North Sea before looping back towards Wevelgem, staying with West Flanders.

There are none of the famous climbs of the Tour of Flanders, with the race instead being decided on its own bergs, the Baneberg and the Kemmelberg, both of which can blow the event apart.

The Kemmelberg ascent from Ossuaire features pitches of nearly 20% on uneven cobbles, making for a nasty sting in the tail as the race nears its finale. From there, the final 20 kilometres of the day are relatively flat on wide, exposed roads.

Gent-Wevelgem 2024 riders to watch

Jasper Philipsen

Alpecin-Deceuninck

*****

If the race finishes in a sprint, it would be hard to look past Philipsen, who is probably the fastest man in cycling right now. His victory at Milan-San Remo earlier in March proved his ability to sprint at the end of a long, hard race, especially with the help of his teammate, world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Mads Pedersen

Lidl-Trek

*****

Gent-Wevelgem is made for a punchy rider with a fast finish like Pedersen, as he proved by winning it in 2020. The Dane won six races at the beginning of February, but missed out on wins narrowly at Paris-Nice. He then failed to make the podium at Milan-San Remo, but the fact he was in that leading group of 12 proves his form.

Olav Kooij

Visma-Lease a Bike

****

It would be an oversight to not include a Visma-Lease a Bike rider in this list, considering the team's overwhelming strength in the Classics, and Kooij is the most likely to win in a sprint should it come down to a bunch finish. The support of last year's winner, Christophe Laporte, could be vital.

Lotte Kopecky

SD Worx-Protime

*****

The world champion is almost unbeatable in the Classics. While she might have come second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, she bounced back with victories at Strade Bianche and Danilith Nokere Koerse. She will want to hit the ground running ahead of Flanders with victory in Wevelgem.

Elisa Balsamo

Lidl-Trek

*****

The Italian comes into Gent-Wevelgem in form, as the victor of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend. She has also won this race before, and it is perfectly suited to her skill set - Balsamo is one of the fastest finishers, but can also get over climbs, as she proved at Binda.

Pfeiffer Georgi

dsm-firmenich PostNL

****

dsm will likely be riding for their star sprinter, Charlotte Kool, with Georgi as a key part of the leadout train. However, if the race breaks up, Georgi herself would be a top tip for the group of favourites; the Briton has the skill to make it there. The winner of the Classic Brugge-De Panne last year, it might be time for another breakout result.

Gent-Wevelgem 2024 start lists

Men's

Visma-Lease a Bike

LAPORTE Christophe

BENOOT Tiesj

HAGENES Per Strand

KOOIJ Olav

VAN DER SANDE Tosh

VAN DIJKE Mick

VAN DIJKE Tim

Alpecin-Deceuninck

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

PHILIPSEN Jasper

KIELICH Timo

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

DILLIER Silvan

VERMEERSCH Gianni

Intermarché-Wanty

GIRMAY Biniam

MIHKELS Madis

PAGE Hugo

REX Laurenz

PETIT Adrien

TEUNISSEN Mike

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Soudal Quick-Step

MERLIER Tim

LAMPAERT Yves

GELDERS Gil

ČERNÝ Josef

VAN LERBERGHE Bert

VANGHELUWE Warre

WARLOP Jordi

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

DÉMARE Arnaud

DEKKER David

LE BERRE Mathis

MOZZATO Luca

MCLAY Daniel

SCOTSON Miles

ALBANESE Vincenzo

Astana Qazaqstan

CAVENDISH Mark

BOL Cees

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GAZZOLI Michele

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

MØRKØV Michael

SYRITSA Gleb

Bahrain-Victorious

MOHORIČ Matej

GOVEKAR Matevž

GRADEK Kamil

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

PASQUALON Andrea

RAJOVIĆ Dušan

WRIGHT Fred

Bora-Hansgrohe

MEEUS Jordi

DENZ Nico

HALLER Marco

MACIEJUK Filip

MULLEN Ryan

KOCH Jonas

VAN POPPEL Danny

Cofidis

ALLEGAERT Piet

ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław

DE GENDT Aimé

FRETIN Milan

NOPPE Christophe

RENARD Alexis

ROBEET Ludovic

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

NAESEN Oliver

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

DE BONDT Dries

DE PESTEL Sander

GAUTHERAT Pierre

LABROSSE Jordan

BENNETT Sam

dsm-firmenich PostNL

DEGENKOLB John

EDDY Patrick

EDMONDSON Alex

EEKHOFF Nils

LEIJNSE Enzo

MÄRKL Niklas

EF Education-EasyPost

BISSEGGER Stefan

DOULL Owain

ROOTKIN-GRAY Jack

RUTSCH Jonas

SWEENY Harry

VALGREN Michael

Groupama-FDJ

KÜNG Stefan

ASKEY Lewis

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

PITHIE Laurence

Ineos Grenadiers

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

ROWE Luke

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Ben

SWIFT Connor

TARLING Joshua

Jayco-AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

DURBRIDGE Luke

MEZGEC Luka

O'BRIEN Kelland

REINDERS Elmar

GROENEWEGEN Dylan

WALSCHEID Max

Lidl-Trek

PEDERSEN Mads

DECLERCQ Tim

GIBBONS Ryan

HOOLE Daan

KIRSCH Alex

MILAN Jonathan

STUYVEN Jasper

Movistar

GAVIRIA Fernando

CANAL Carlos

JACOBS Johan

NORSGAARD Mathias

MORO Manlio

RANGEL Vinicius

ROMEO Iván

UAE Team Emirates

MORGADO António

OLIVEIRA Ivo

BJERG Mikkel

HODEG Álvaro José

MOLANO Juan Sebastián

VINK Michael

POLITT Nils

Lotto Dsnty

DE LIE Arnaud

BEULLENS Cedric

EENKHOORN Pascal

GRIGNARD Sébastien

SLOCK Liam

VAN MOER Brent

DE BUYST Jasper

Israel-Premier Tech

ACKERMANN Pascal

BOIVIN Guillaume

SHEEHAN Riley

STEWART Jake

VAN ASBROECK Tom

VERNON Ethan

HOFSTETTER Hugo

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

FRISON Frederik

CHRISTEN Fabio

DEVRIENDT Tom

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

STEIMLE Jannik

TOWNSEND Rory

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Tudor Pro Cycling

TRENTIN Matteo

KOLZE CHANGIZI Sebastian

HEMING Mika

KELEMEN Petr

MAYRHOFER Marius

PLUIMERS Rick

ZIJLAARD Maikel

Uno-X Mobility

KRISTOFF Alexander

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

FREDHEIM Stian

GUDMESTAD Tord

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

TILLER Rasmus

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

Flanders-Baloise

CLAEYS Arno

COLMAN Alex

DE VYLDER Lindsay

DE WILDE Gilles

DEWEIRDT Siebe

VAN HEMELEN Vincent

VANHOOF Ward

VANDEVELDE Yentl

TotalEnergies

VAN GESTEL Dries

BONNET Thomas

DUJARDIN Sandy

GACHIGNARD Thomas

JEANNIÈRE Emilien

SOUPE Geoffrey

TURGIS Anthony

Women's

SD Worx-Protime

KOPECKY Lotte

WIEBES Lorena

CECCHINI Elena

GERRITSE Femke

GUARISCHI Barbara

BREDEWOLD Mischa

AG Insurance-Soudal

BOOGAARD Maaike

BORGSTRÖM Julia

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

PLUIMERS Ilse

RIJNBEEK Maud

Canyon-SRAM

DYGERT Chloe

BÄCKSTEDT Zoe

CROMWELL Tiffany

SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka

TOWERS Alice

VAN DER DUIN Maike

Ceratizit-WNT

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

FIDANZA Arianna

BERTON Nina

LACH Marta

SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin

TEUTENBERG Lea Lin

FDJ-SUEZ

BROWN Grace

BUIJSMAN Nina

DEMAY Coralie

LE NET Marie

VERHULST-WILD Gladys

WIEL Jade

Fenix-Deceuninck

CANT Sanne

COUZENS Millie

DE WILDE Julie

KUIJPERS Evy

PERKINS Flora

PIETERSE Puck

Human Powered Health

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

EDWARDS Ruth

KASPER Romy

RAGUSA Katia

WILLIAMS Lily

ZANARDI Silvia

Lidl-Trek

BALSAMO Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

DEIGNAN Elizabeth

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

VAN DIJK Ellen

Liv AlUla Jayco

BAKER Georgia

CAMPBELL Teniel

KOREVAAR Jeanne

PATE Amber

PATERNOSTER Letizia

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

Movistar

BIANNIC Aude

NORSGAARD Emma

MACKAIJ Floortje

RUIZ PÉREZ Laura

RUIZ PÉREZ Lucía

SIERRA Arlenis

Roland

COLES-LYSTER Maggie

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

COLLINELLI Sofia

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

SWINKELS Sylvie

VETTORELLO Giorgia

dsm-firmenich PostNL

BARBIERI Rachele

GEORGI Pfeiffer

KOCH Franziska

KOOL Charlotte

PLOUFFE Maeve

SMITH Abi

UAE Team ADQ

PERSICO Silvia

CONSONNI Chiara

BUJAK Eugenia

GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla

NEUMANOVA Tereza

SWINKELS Karlijn

Uno-X Mobility

DIDERIKSEN Amalie

BEEKHUIS Teuntje

BOILARD Simone

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

KOERNER Rebecca

OLAUSSON Wilma

Visma-Lease a Bike

VAN EMPEL Fem

ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn

NOOIJEN Lieke

VIGIE Margaux

RIEDMANN Linda

VON BERSWORDT Sophie

Cofidis

BERTEAU Victoire

CASTRIQUE Alana

FORTIN Valentine

MÉNAGE Lise

TALBOT Josie

VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

DRUMMOND Michaela

FAHLIN Emilia

FOUQUENET Amandine

LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane

MORICHON Anais

TRÉGOUËT Maurène

Chevalmeire

BEX Nathalie

BRAAM Danique

ERIKSEN Malin

GRÖNDAHL Antonia

NILSSON Hanna

WATTS Emily

Coop-Repsol

GRANGIER India

GREENWOOD Monica

JØRGENSEN Tiril

MOHR Mari Hole

TACEY April

VAN ROOIJEN Eline

EF Education-Cannondale

ARMITAGE Megan

BORGHESI Letizia

KESSLER Nina

LABECKI Coryn

RÜEGG Noemi

STANNARD Elizabeth

Lifeplus-Wahoo

BURLOVÁ Kristýna

KING Eluned

LEECH Madelaine

JAMIESON Ella

VAN DER WOLF Babette

RYSZ Kaja

Lotto Dsnty

DE JONG Thalita

ARENS Maureen

DE CLERCQ Katrijn

DOCX Mieke

HENDRICKX Julie

VAN WERSCH Anna

Proximus-Cyclis

AERNOUTS Amber

BOSKAMP Lente

DE GROOT Marieke

MEERTENS Lone

LÓPEZ Marga

VAN GOETHEM Femke

VolkerWessels

DEMEY Valerie

DIJKSTRA Anneke

MEERT Marieke

MOLENAAR Laura

SCHOENS Quinty

VANPACHTENBEKE Margot