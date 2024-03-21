Will Visma-Lease a Bike and SD Worx-Protime dominate Gent-Wevelgem again?
The ante-penultimate Classic before the Tour of Flanders always offers up exciting action. Here's all the key information, route, start list and riders to watch
Holy Week, or the run-up to the Tour of Flanders, properly begins with Gent-Wevelgem on the Sunday before the big one. Confusingly, it does not start in Ghent, instead being raced between Ypres and Wevelgem.
In the last decade, Plugstreets have been added to the course, a trio of semi-paved gravel roads. The key climbs are the Kemmelberg and the Baneberg, but the race has a different vibe to its bigger sibling, with less climbing overall.
Last year, Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) won, showing the dominance of their super-teams. It has morphed from a sprinter’s race to a puncheur’s in recent years, but a bunch finish would not be a surprise.
Both the men's and women's races are WorldTour level. Despite its position as the perfect buildup race to Flanders, the last man to win both it and the Ronde a week later was Tom Boonen, and no woman has ever managed the double (although a women's race has only been around for a decade).
In last year's women's edition, Reusser attacked from 40km to time trial to victory, with not even a wrong turn towards the end derailing her; the Swiss rider is not thought to be defending her title, opening it up for her teammates Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, along with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).
Meanwhile, the men's race saw an attack from even further out, as Laporte and Wout van Aert surged away with 52km to go. There will be no repeat of this, as Van Aert is absent, but Laporte will defend his crown, battling Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and maybe even Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 key information
Date: Sunday, 24 March
Location: Ypres-Wevelgem, Belgium
2023 winner: Christophe Laporte (men), Marlen Reusser (women)
TV: Discovery+/Eurosport
Distance: 253.1km (men), 171.2km (women)
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 route
Both the men's and women's routes are largely similar, with the women's just skipping an extra loop towards Kortrijk at the beginning of the group. From Ypres, the race heads towards the North Sea before looping back towards Wevelgem, staying with West Flanders.
There are none of the famous climbs of the Tour of Flanders, with the race instead being decided on its own bergs, the Baneberg and the Kemmelberg, both of which can blow the event apart.
The Kemmelberg ascent from Ossuaire features pitches of nearly 20% on uneven cobbles, making for a nasty sting in the tail as the race nears its finale. From there, the final 20 kilometres of the day are relatively flat on wide, exposed roads.
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 riders to watch
Jasper Philipsen
Alpecin-Deceuninck
*****
If the race finishes in a sprint, it would be hard to look past Philipsen, who is probably the fastest man in cycling right now. His victory at Milan-San Remo earlier in March proved his ability to sprint at the end of a long, hard race, especially with the help of his teammate, world champion Mathieu van der Poel.
Mads Pedersen
Lidl-Trek
*****
Gent-Wevelgem is made for a punchy rider with a fast finish like Pedersen, as he proved by winning it in 2020. The Dane won six races at the beginning of February, but missed out on wins narrowly at Paris-Nice. He then failed to make the podium at Milan-San Remo, but the fact he was in that leading group of 12 proves his form.
Olav Kooij
Visma-Lease a Bike
****
It would be an oversight to not include a Visma-Lease a Bike rider in this list, considering the team's overwhelming strength in the Classics, and Kooij is the most likely to win in a sprint should it come down to a bunch finish. The support of last year's winner, Christophe Laporte, could be vital.
Lotte Kopecky
SD Worx-Protime
*****
The world champion is almost unbeatable in the Classics. While she might have come second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, she bounced back with victories at Strade Bianche and Danilith Nokere Koerse. She will want to hit the ground running ahead of Flanders with victory in Wevelgem.
Elisa Balsamo
Lidl-Trek
*****
The Italian comes into Gent-Wevelgem in form, as the victor of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend. She has also won this race before, and it is perfectly suited to her skill set - Balsamo is one of the fastest finishers, but can also get over climbs, as she proved at Binda.
Pfeiffer Georgi
dsm-firmenich PostNL
****
dsm will likely be riding for their star sprinter, Charlotte Kool, with Georgi as a key part of the leadout train. However, if the race breaks up, Georgi herself would be a top tip for the group of favourites; the Briton has the skill to make it there. The winner of the Classic Brugge-De Panne last year, it might be time for another breakout result.
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 start lists
Men's
Visma-Lease a Bike
LAPORTE Christophe
BENOOT Tiesj
HAGENES Per Strand
KOOIJ Olav
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
VAN DIJKE Mick
VAN DIJKE Tim
Alpecin-Deceuninck
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
PHILIPSEN Jasper
KIELICH Timo
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
DILLIER Silvan
VERMEERSCH Gianni
Intermarché-Wanty
GIRMAY Biniam
MIHKELS Madis
PAGE Hugo
REX Laurenz
PETIT Adrien
TEUNISSEN Mike
ZIMMERMANN Georg
Soudal Quick-Step
MERLIER Tim
LAMPAERT Yves
GELDERS Gil
ČERNÝ Josef
VAN LERBERGHE Bert
VANGHELUWE Warre
WARLOP Jordi
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
DÉMARE Arnaud
DEKKER David
LE BERRE Mathis
MOZZATO Luca
MCLAY Daniel
SCOTSON Miles
ALBANESE Vincenzo
Astana Qazaqstan
CAVENDISH Mark
BOL Cees
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
GAZZOLI Michele
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
MØRKØV Michael
SYRITSA Gleb
Bahrain-Victorious
MOHORIČ Matej
GOVEKAR Matevž
GRADEK Kamil
MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran
PASQUALON Andrea
RAJOVIĆ Dušan
WRIGHT Fred
Bora-Hansgrohe
MEEUS Jordi
DENZ Nico
HALLER Marco
MACIEJUK Filip
MULLEN Ryan
KOCH Jonas
VAN POPPEL Danny
Cofidis
ALLEGAERT Piet
ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
DE GENDT Aimé
FRETIN Milan
NOPPE Christophe
RENARD Alexis
ROBEET Ludovic
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
NAESEN Oliver
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
DE BONDT Dries
DE PESTEL Sander
GAUTHERAT Pierre
LABROSSE Jordan
BENNETT Sam
dsm-firmenich PostNL
DEGENKOLB John
EDDY Patrick
EDMONDSON Alex
EEKHOFF Nils
LEIJNSE Enzo
MÄRKL Niklas
EF Education-EasyPost
BISSEGGER Stefan
DOULL Owain
ROOTKIN-GRAY Jack
RUTSCH Jonas
SWEENY Harry
VALGREN Michael
Groupama-FDJ
KÜNG Stefan
ASKEY Lewis
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
LE GAC Olivier
LIENHARD Fabian
PITHIE Laurence
Ineos Grenadiers
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
ROWE Luke
SHEFFIELD Magnus
SWIFT Ben
SWIFT Connor
TARLING Joshua
Jayco-AlUla
MATTHEWS Michael
DURBRIDGE Luke
MEZGEC Luka
O'BRIEN Kelland
REINDERS Elmar
GROENEWEGEN Dylan
WALSCHEID Max
Lidl-Trek
PEDERSEN Mads
DECLERCQ Tim
GIBBONS Ryan
HOOLE Daan
KIRSCH Alex
MILAN Jonathan
STUYVEN Jasper
Movistar
GAVIRIA Fernando
CANAL Carlos
JACOBS Johan
NORSGAARD Mathias
MORO Manlio
RANGEL Vinicius
ROMEO Iván
UAE Team Emirates
MORGADO António
OLIVEIRA Ivo
BJERG Mikkel
HODEG Álvaro José
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
VINK Michael
POLITT Nils
Lotto Dsnty
DE LIE Arnaud
BEULLENS Cedric
EENKHOORN Pascal
GRIGNARD Sébastien
SLOCK Liam
VAN MOER Brent
DE BUYST Jasper
Israel-Premier Tech
ACKERMANN Pascal
BOIVIN Guillaume
SHEEHAN Riley
STEWART Jake
VAN ASBROECK Tom
VERNON Ethan
HOFSTETTER Hugo
Q36.5 Pro Cycling
FRISON Frederik
CHRISTEN Fabio
DEVRIENDT Tom
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
STEIMLE Jannik
TOWNSEND Rory
ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
Tudor Pro Cycling
TRENTIN Matteo
KOLZE CHANGIZI Sebastian
HEMING Mika
KELEMEN Petr
MAYRHOFER Marius
PLUIMERS Rick
ZIJLAARD Maikel
Uno-X Mobility
KRISTOFF Alexander
ABRAHAMSEN Jonas
FREDHEIM Stian
GUDMESTAD Tord
RESELL Erik Nordsæter
TILLER Rasmus
WÆRENSKJOLD Søren
Flanders-Baloise
CLAEYS Arno
COLMAN Alex
DE VYLDER Lindsay
DE WILDE Gilles
DEWEIRDT Siebe
VAN HEMELEN Vincent
VANHOOF Ward
VANDEVELDE Yentl
TotalEnergies
VAN GESTEL Dries
BONNET Thomas
DUJARDIN Sandy
GACHIGNARD Thomas
JEANNIÈRE Emilien
SOUPE Geoffrey
TURGIS Anthony
Women's
SD Worx-Protime
KOPECKY Lotte
WIEBES Lorena
CECCHINI Elena
GERRITSE Femke
GUARISCHI Barbara
BREDEWOLD Mischa
AG Insurance-Soudal
BOOGAARD Maaike
BORGSTRÖM Julia
(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley
PLUIMERS Ilse
RIJNBEEK Maud
Canyon-SRAM
DYGERT Chloe
BÄCKSTEDT Zoe
CROMWELL Tiffany
SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka
TOWERS Alice
VAN DER DUIN Maike
Ceratizit-WNT
ARZUFFI Alice Maria
FIDANZA Arianna
BERTON Nina
LACH Marta
SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
FDJ-SUEZ
BROWN Grace
BUIJSMAN Nina
DEMAY Coralie
LE NET Marie
VERHULST-WILD Gladys
WIEL Jade
Fenix-Deceuninck
CANT Sanne
COUZENS Millie
DE WILDE Julie
KUIJPERS Evy
PERKINS Flora
PIETERSE Puck
Human Powered Health
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
EDWARDS Ruth
KASPER Romy
RAGUSA Katia
WILLIAMS Lily
ZANARDI Silvia
Lidl-Trek
BALSAMO Elisa
BRAND Lucinda
DEIGNAN Elizabeth
LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
VAN DIJK Ellen
Liv AlUla Jayco
BAKER Georgia
CAMPBELL Teniel
KOREVAAR Jeanne
PATE Amber
PATERNOSTER Letizia
ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
Movistar
BIANNIC Aude
NORSGAARD Emma
MACKAIJ Floortje
RUIZ PÉREZ Laura
RUIZ PÉREZ Lucía
SIERRA Arlenis
Roland
COLES-LYSTER Maggie
CHRISTOFOROU Antri
COLLINELLI Sofia
DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
SWINKELS Sylvie
VETTORELLO Giorgia
dsm-firmenich PostNL
BARBIERI Rachele
GEORGI Pfeiffer
KOCH Franziska
KOOL Charlotte
PLOUFFE Maeve
SMITH Abi
UAE Team ADQ
PERSICO Silvia
CONSONNI Chiara
BUJAK Eugenia
GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
NEUMANOVA Tereza
SWINKELS Karlijn
Uno-X Mobility
DIDERIKSEN Amalie
BEEKHUIS Teuntje
BOILARD Simone
CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
KOERNER Rebecca
OLAUSSON Wilma
Visma-Lease a Bike
VAN EMPEL Fem
ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn
NOOIJEN Lieke
VIGIE Margaux
RIEDMANN Linda
VON BERSWORDT Sophie
Cofidis
BERTEAU Victoire
CASTRIQUE Alana
FORTIN Valentine
MÉNAGE Lise
TALBOT Josie
VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
DRUMMOND Michaela
FAHLIN Emilia
FOUQUENET Amandine
LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane
MORICHON Anais
TRÉGOUËT Maurène
Chevalmeire
BEX Nathalie
BRAAM Danique
ERIKSEN Malin
GRÖNDAHL Antonia
NILSSON Hanna
WATTS Emily
Coop-Repsol
GRANGIER India
GREENWOOD Monica
JØRGENSEN Tiril
MOHR Mari Hole
TACEY April
VAN ROOIJEN Eline
EF Education-Cannondale
ARMITAGE Megan
BORGHESI Letizia
KESSLER Nina
LABECKI Coryn
RÜEGG Noemi
STANNARD Elizabeth
Lifeplus-Wahoo
BURLOVÁ Kristýna
KING Eluned
LEECH Madelaine
JAMIESON Ella
VAN DER WOLF Babette
RYSZ Kaja
Lotto Dsnty
DE JONG Thalita
ARENS Maureen
DE CLERCQ Katrijn
DOCX Mieke
HENDRICKX Julie
VAN WERSCH Anna
Proximus-Cyclis
AERNOUTS Amber
BOSKAMP Lente
DE GROOT Marieke
MEERTENS Lone
LÓPEZ Marga
VAN GOETHEM Femke
VolkerWessels
DEMEY Valerie
DIJKSTRA Anneke
MEERT Marieke
MOLENAAR Laura
SCHOENS Quinty
VANPACHTENBEKE Margot
