Sponsor woes place Trinity Racing's future in doubt

The future of British Continental team Trinity Racing is in doubt due to waning sponsor support and wider financial pressures.

The team is currently in action at the six-day Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men but, according to a report from journalist Daniel Benson on his substack page, the event could be the team's final competitive outing.

According to Benson’s report, an increase in running costs, compounded by a reduction in sponsorship funds, has become a major challenge in recent years for Trinity's general manager Andrew McQuaid.

One sponsor is said to have ended its deal with the team in 2023, while another reduced its financial support this season.

"It's extremely challenging times for everyone in cycling at the moment and it's incredibly hard to find solutions," McQuaid told Benson.

"This team means so much to me and it's amazing when you think about the talent and the opportunities it has created for so many young riders over the last few years. That said, it's a very tough situation because everyone loves the team but we’re still up against it."

McQuaid later confirmed the situation to Cycling Weekly, saying he had nothing further to add to his team's sponsorship challenges.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trinity are one of two remaining Continental teams in the British circuit, alongside Cornwall-based Saint Piran. Long-standing squad AT85 Pro Cycling collapsed in spring 2023 after suffering sponsorship setbacks. Ribble Weldtite were in a similar position the previous autumn and also folded as a result.

At this week's Tour of Britain, Trinity have been on the offensive, and are set to secure the mountains jersey through Callum Thornley, who just has to finish the race to win the classification. The team has also managed two top-10 finishes thanks to Bob Donaldson, runner-up at this year's Paris Roubaix Espoirs.

Originally set up as a cyclo-cross squad, Trinity have rapidly grown a reputation as one of the best under-23 teams in the sport. The team has provided a launchpad for riders such as Tom Pidcock, Ben Turner, Luke Lamperti, Tom Gloag, Ben Healy and Donaldson, who recently signed a two-year deal with WorldTour squad Jayco-AlUla.

Earlier this year, the future of one of the UK's six women's Continenal team's, Pro-Noctis - 200º Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting, looked uncertain due to sponsorship issues. The team was later saved after its manager emailed a company whose name he saw on the side of a lorry.