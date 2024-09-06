Sponsor woes place Trinity Racing's future in doubt

Team facing potential closure unless new sponsors are found

Callum Thornley
Calum Thornley in action for Trinity at the Tour of Britain Men
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The future of British Continental team Trinity Racing is in doubt due to waning sponsor support and wider financial pressures. 

The team is currently in action at the six-day Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men but, according to a report from journalist Daniel Benson on his substack page, the event could be the team's final competitive outing. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

