British Continental team saved after manager emailed a company he saw on the side of a lorry

Pro-Noctis-200º Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting's existence was endangered, but saved after their manager contacted Smurfit Westrock

Pro-Noctis at the National Circuit Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Craig Zadoroznyj)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The future of Pro-Noctis-200º Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting was in doubt until its manager Rick Lister emailed a company whose name he saw on the side of a lorry.

The British Women's Continental team are now secure until at least 2027 thanks to new sponsors Smurfit Westrock, it was announced on Tuesday, after their future was threatened by losing Pro-Noctis as a title partner

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸