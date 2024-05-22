Brexit cited as British women's team turns to crowdfunding

Pro-Noctis - 200º Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting are hoping to raise £10,000 to support their racing this season

Lucy Ellmore of Team Pro-Noctis - 200o Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting Ltd
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Unexpected costs brought on by Brexit have led a British Continental women's team to crowdfund for money. 

Lincoln-based squad Pro-Noctis - 200º Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting are hoping to raise £10,000 to help with race costs this season. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

