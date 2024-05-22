Brexit cited as British women's team turns to crowdfunding

Unexpected costs brought on by Brexit have led a British Continental women's team to crowdfund for money.

Lincoln-based squad Pro-Noctis - 200º Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting are hoping to raise £10,000 to help with race costs this season.

The team stepped up to UCI Continental level at the start of this year, with the hope of taking part in more events abroad. Speaking to Cycling Weekly, team manager Rick Lister said the Brexit process has "significantly" increased costs.

"When we go abroad, we have to have a carnet certificate, which costs us about £800 a year," he explained. "The issue we have then after that is that we have to get it stamped at a place called Sevington, then when we get off the boat the other side and it gets stamped. Then, on the way back into the port in Calais in France, it gets stamped again, then when we get off the boat, we have to then go again to Sevington.

"At the UK inland border facility we have to go to, [the wait] can be anything from 20 minutes to two hours. If we've got an early morning boat, it's a real risk to go in the morning, because if it's two hours, we could then miss the boat. Every trip we have to stay in the Travelodge at Ashford, which is an expense, so I can go the evening before [to do the paperwork], and it's the same coming back."

Lister estimates that, for the team's 12 planned trips to Europe this season, the cost of hotels will be £5,000.

"It's a phenomenal amount of money," he said. This comes in addition to a thirtyfold increase in running costs as a newly-minted UCI Continental team this season.

"The difference between a domestic team and a UCI team is huge," Lister said. "You've gone from £400 roughly, to £12,000 or £13,000,” he continued, citing extra admin fees, insurance, and licences that need to be covered.

Next month, Pro-Noctis will be among six British Continental teams that will take part in the Tour of Britain Women. Any funds raised from the crowdfunding campaign will go towards supporting the team at the four-stage event, as well as races abroad afterwards.

"We could always do with more money. The more money we have, the more trips we can do, which means the riders are getting better progression," Listed said. "Every penny helps, and every penny goes to the team to help the team."

Donations can be made to Pro-Noctis - 200º Coffee - Hargreaves Contracting via their JustGiving page.