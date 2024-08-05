British women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo to close at end of year

The squad, formerly known as Drops, was founded in 2016

Lifeplus-Wahoo
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
By
published

British Continental women's team Lifeplus-Wahoo will end operations at the end of 2024, it was announced on Monday afternoon.

The team, which began life as Drops in 2016, has been unable to find a sponsor to pay for naming rights in 2025, and will not compete next year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest