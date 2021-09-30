Joss Lowden smashes Hour Record
The British rider broke through the previous record by 400 metres
Joss Lowden has smashed the Hour Record, beating the previous women's record by 400 metres.
British rider Lowden, who races for Drop-Le Col on the road, set the new record for distance covered in 60 minutes during her attempt at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday (September 30).
The 33-year-old claimed the record previously held by Italy's Vittoria Bussi, who set the previous distance of 48.007km in 2018, during her ride at high altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
More to follow
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
