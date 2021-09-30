Joss Lowden smashes Hour Record

The 33-year-old claimed the record previously held by Italy's Vittoria Bussi, who set the previous distance of 48.007km in 2018, during her ride at high altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

British rider Lowden, who races for Drop-Le Col on the road, set the new record for distance covered in 60 minutes during her attempt at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland on Friday (September 30).

