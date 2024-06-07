British team has entire fleet of bikes stolen at Tour of Britain Women

Lifeplus-Wahoo woke on Friday morning to find all 14 of its bikes had been stolen from its hotel at the Tour of Britain Women.

The British Continental team are now using borrowed bikes to continue at the four-stage race, which continues on Friday with a stage starting and finishing in Wrexham.

