Long-standing British team AT85 Pro Cycling collapses
British UCI Continental team formerly known as WiV SunGod become latest UK team to suffer sponsorship issues
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The highly successful British UCI Continental team AT85 Pro Cycling - formerly known as WiV SunGod - has collapsed due to last minute sponsorship issues, Cycling Weekly can reveal.
Multiple sources have confirmed to Cycling Weekly that the team's riders and staff were told last night that the team was unable to continue.
Full details remain unclear, but it’s understood that the team's partners can no longer fund the project meaning that the team has been forced to fold.
Founded in 2017 by owner Tim Elverson, the team has enjoyed huge success on the British domestic scene, with notable results including stage wins at the Tour de Yorkshire and the overall title at the Tour Series as well as National Road Series.
In 2022 alone, the team accrued 48 individual race wins which included the Tour de la Mirabelle, Paris-Troyes and the Lancaster GP.
AT85 riders also enjoyed stints in various jerseys at last year’s Tour of Britain, with Matthew Teggart winning the sprints classification when the race finished early due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The team's success over the last 18 months led to multiple star riders including Matt Bostock, Jacob Scott and Rory Townsend moving up to the ProTeam level with the Bolton Equities Black Spoke squad.
During the off season, multiple other riders were brought in to replace the outgoing crop. This included Commonwealth Games medallist Finn Crockett, formerly of Ribble Weldtite, and Chris Lawless. AT85 also acquired the services of former Ribble DS Colin Sturgess.
At the time, Sturgess told CW that joining the Hampshire-based squad was a “no brainer”.
In that same period the team also changed it's headline sponsor from WiV to AT85. AT85, are part of Astatine Investment Partners, investing in and managing transportation, digital and utility related infrastructure in North America and Europe.
The team had also partnered with bike manufacturer Dolan for the current season.
It’s understood that other British squads have been approached in the hope of securing last minute places for riders and staff. Other riders on the team's roster for 2023 included Rob Scott, Matthew Teggart, Sam Culverwell, Stuart Balfour and Jim Brown.
AT85’s demise comes just months after Ribble Weldtite ceased to exist due to a shortfall of £50,000-80,000 in sponsorship cash. The loss of AT85 now leaves just two men’s UCI Continental teams in the UK domestic scene, Saint Piran and Trinity Racing.
Cycling Weekly has approached AT85 Pro Cycling for comment but manager Tim Elverson said he was unable to do so at this time.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, including interviews with up and coming British riders.
Back in the day, Tom spent many summers visiting family in the South of France, catching the Tour de France from the roadside wherever possible. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Tour, and he hopes to ride the white gravel roads himself in the years to come.
Away from cycling, Tom’s interests include following football and researching First World War history.
-
-
21 things I learnt from becoming a cycling mum
Seven months on from giving birth, CW’s Michelle Arthurs-Brennan shares her experience of striving to stay as fit and healthy as possible before, during and after pregnancy
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Campy compatible: Classified launches a 13-speed cassette
The innovative Belgian shifting company, Classified, today unveiled its 13-speed cassette, Powershift technology compatible with Campagnolo Ekar.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
‘Joining WiV SunGod was a no brainer’: Colin Sturgess looking to kick on in pastures new in 2023
Highly experienced former professional Sturgess to join Tim Elverson-led WiV SunGod for 2023 season
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
‘If it’s not reviewed then it’s pretty criminal’ - Matt Bostock joins calls for urgent track barrier safety review
Bostock one of two riders hospitalised after velodrome incident at the Commonwealth Games 2022
By Tom Thewlis • Published