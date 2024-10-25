Ribble Rebellion closes after less than a season of racing

Ribble hint at continuing to be involved in racing in 2025, despite closure of criterium team

After less than a season of racing, Ribble has closed down its crit racing team Ribble Rebellion.

The Preston-based bike brand told Cycling Weekly on Thursday evening that it was taking a "different path" in 2025, hinting at other road racing projects, which are yet to be announced. Ribble also supported the Ribble Collective for a second year in 2024, with riders across gravel, road and triathlon on the books.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

