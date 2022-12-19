Dolan is back on the racing scene, replacing Canyon as bike sponsor to WiV SunGod in 2023

Dolan is to sponsor UCI Continental and top-ranked British race team WiV SunGod (opens in new tab) for the 2023/24 season. The two-year deal will see the team, which will be known as AT85 thanks to a new title sponsor, switch from using Canyon bikes to the Dolan Ares (opens in new tab), the British brand’s flagship race platform.

Dolan bikes have been ridden by the likes of Chris Boardman (opens in new tab), Bradley Wiggins (opens in new tab) and Mark Cavendish (opens in new tab) and in 2012 the brand was the supplier to Sean Kelly’s An Post team.

According to Dolan, the company will put all of its efforts into supporting the ambitions of AT85 and cementing its reputation as the number one British team, whilst pursuing a competitive race schedule overseas.

Dolan’s founder, Terry Dolan, said: “We are proud to announce this two-year partnership with AT85. After speaking with the team’s principal Tim Elverson this year we were excited about his aspirations and visions. The team will be riding our Ares, which has been built with racing in mind, and we are excited to work with the team to develop some of our new products throughout the year. We look forward to many victories ahead.”

AT85’s Tim Elverson said: “I’m really excited to partner with a top British brand such as Dolan. They have a great heritage in racing, and I only run this team to go racing and winning.

“We have had a long and strong relationship with our previous partner so changing brand was a big deal for me, but once we started to test the bike and see what the future holds it became an easy decision. I can’t wait to get started.”

AT85 will race and train on the Dolan Ares. The aggressive geometry, aerodynamic construction and lightweight frame (a claimed 7.5kg, large) will be used in conjunction with Dolan’s sister brand Alpina. The integrated one piece bar and stem, and seatpost will both be Alpina made.

The team will also use Hunt wheels, Vittoria tyres and Rotor power meter cranks.

As well as new bikes, for 2023 the team gets a new sports director, the former world professional individual pursuit champion Colin Sturgess, who joins following the folding of the Ribble Weldtite team due to lack of sponsorship (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year WiV SunGod became the first domestic team to wear the leader’s jersey in the Tour of Britain with Ben Perry (opens in new tab), while Jake Scott led the mountains classification and Matt Teggart the sprints jersey after stage three.

Other 2022 highlights include team wins in the Tour Series, National Circuit Series and the National Road Series.

With the team aiming to move up to Pro Continental level, it’s going to be interesting to watch them going up against the big WorldTour teams in 2023.

Only Rob Scott remains with the team for the coming year, but Sturgess told Cycling Weekly (opens in new tab) that seeing riders progress from his new team will continue to make them an attractive proposition in the years to come.

“It doesn’t matter what team you’re with, there’s always a reset. From a continental teams perspective, there is that expectation that we put riders up into the next categories. That’s good for us, because then people want to come in and race for us knowing that there’s always a chance,” Sturgess said.