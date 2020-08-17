Gravel bike upgrades: the best improvements for your gravel bike

While a new gravel bike out of the box will be a real joy to ride, there are a few upgrades that can make it even better. Boost your technical handling, reduce the risk of mechanicals or up your comfort; here’s a few changes you can make to take your gravel bike to the next level.

You don’t need to spend a huge amount to make some big changes. From smaller upgrades like fitting a thicker bar tape or setting up your wheels as tubeless, right the way through to second wheelsets or fitting dropper posts, there’s a huge range of budget and more extravagant options.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

If you’re still in the market for a gravel bike, check out our best gravel and adventure bikes buyer’s guide, or our pick of the best budget gravel bikes for under £1,000.

Our pick of the best gravel bike upgrades

Here you’ll find our pick of the best gravel bikes upgrades you can spend your cash on. Read on for more tips about gravel bike upgrades and all-important compatibility.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Stans No Tubes MTB Tubeless Tyre Kit

RRP: £40

Compatibility: Tubeless-ready rims and tyres only, suitable rim tape width and valve length for your wheels

Converting your box-fresh bike to a tubeless set-up is one of the best quick wins, so you can enjoy puncture protection against small, sharp objects like thorns that you find commonly off-road. It’s not always easy to convert, so you might want to seek the help of a mechanic or a friend who’s done it before.

You’ll need tubeless ready wheels and tyres, tubeless valves and tubeless rim tape, as well as the sealant. Stans No Tubes has been making tubeless equipment for mountain bikers for many years, and this tubeless tyre kit is a great way to get everything you need in one package, including detailed instructions.

Depending on your rim and tyre combination, you may need some extra oomph to get the tyre seated, so you might need track pump with a pressurised chamber or a compressor.

Buy now: Stans No Tubes MTB Tubeless Tyre Kit at Wiggle from £28.99

Buy now: Stans No Tubes MTB Tubeless Tyre Kit at Tweeks for £34

Read more: Tubeless tyres, are you doing it properly?

Easton EA70 AX flared handlebars

RRP: £79.99

Compatibility: 31.8mm stem clamp diameter

Flared bars are increasingly popular as standard on gravel bikes, although you’ll find that there’s some range in the angles involved. Some bars, like these EA70 AX aluminium drop bars from Easton, feature a slight flare, which keep your hoods in the same position while widening the drops for a more stable descending posture. Other bars are more extreme, which alter the angle of your wrists as well as giving a much wider drop.

If you’re tempted to try flared bars, starting with something subtle like these is a good idea. Besides the benefit of increased stability on technical descents, you’ll also find you gain some space for a handlebar bag, if bikepacking is your thing.

Buy now: Easton EA70 AX bars at Pro Bike Kit from £65.49

Buy now: Easton EA70 AX bars at Chain Reaction Cycles for £77.00

Buy now: Easton EA70 AX bars at Wiggle for £79.99

Stayer Gravel 650b Wheelset

RRP: from £1,095

Compatibility: Frame must be compatible 650b wheels, wheels built to your spec

Although there are a few gravel bikes being specced with 650b wheels these days, most still come out of the box with standard 700c sized wheels. The main argument for this smaller wheel size is that (in most cases) it allows you to fit a much greater volume tyre, and more aggressive tread, which can boost both comfort and grip over more technical trails. There’s also a potential benefit over 700c wheels when it comes to handling for smaller riders.

Before investing in a 650b wheelset, you’ll need to check that you frame can take this wheel size, and pay particular attention to your axle type, diameter and hub spacing, which are all customisable with these hand built Gravel/Adventure wheels from London-based Stayer.

These are the same wheels that James chose for his dream gravel bike build, he was ‘very impressed with the performance, build quality and weight of the whole package’.

Buy now: Stayer Adventure Gravel 650b wheelset at Stayer from £1095

Read more: 650b or 700c, which is better for your gravel bike?

Redshift ShockStop suspension stem

RRP: £149.99

Compatibility: handlebar clamp diameter 31.8mm, steerer clamp 1-1/8 inch (28.6mm), rider weight limit 135kg

With up to 20mm of ‘travel’, the ShockStop stem from Redshift takes some of the harshest road (or should we say groad?) bumps out of your ride. Rather than dulling trail feedback completely, this stem is designed to reduce the fatigue experienced by your upper body over longer rides over rough terrain. If you find that’s something you struggle with, or are looking for a bit more comfort, the Redshift ShockStop stem could be for you.

Choose a combination of the five included elastomer inserts to modulate the degree of flex, according to your preference and rider weight.

Buy now: Redshift Shockstop stem at Tredz for £149.99

Buy now: Redshift Shockstop stem at Amazon for £149.99

Cane Creek Thudbuster ST suspension seatpost

RRP: £169.99

Compatibility: 27.2/30.9/31.6mm seatpost diameter, max rider weight 150kg

The fourth generation of Cane Creek’s short travel (ST) seat post, the Thudbuster aims to do just that; take the bumps out of your ride. The ‘travel’ tops out at 50mm, although this is easily adjustable using the elastomer insert according to rider weight.

The Thudbuster works best on rougher terrain, for people looking for a bit more comfort in their ride, at the sacrifice of a little extra weight. Just like suspension stems, these can help reduce fatigue over longer distances in the saddle.

Buy now: Cane Creek Thudbuster ST at Tredz for £169.99

Buy now: Cane Creek Thudbuster ST at Bikemonger for £160

Salsa Anything Cage HD

RRP: £35

Compatibility: you’ll need three bosses to bolt into

Bikepacking bags that attach directly to the bike rather than needing hefty pannier racks have been revolutionary. In a lot of cases though, they do limit your capacity more than traditional pannier set ups. If you’re planning a long trip or one where you’ll need to carry more equipment or water, the Anything Cage from pioneers Salsa can give you extra options.

You’ll need three bosses to use the cages, which are becoming increasingly popular on new gravel and bikepacking builds. Attached to your fork legs or other mounting points, these cages allow you to store either large water bottles or extra bags, secured with the supplied straps or your own.

If you don’t have three bosses to mount to, there are some strap-on options on the market, but these don’t tend to be as secure as this bolt-on mechanism.

Buy now: Salsa Anything Cage HD at Tredz for £35

PRO Discover dropper post 70

RRP: £229.99

Compatibility: 27.2mm seatpost diameter, frame compatibility with enough seatpost exposed

Another technology that’s been inherited from gravel’s gnarlier older cousin, dropper seatposts really come into their own when riding technical, steep terrain that challenges the limits of gravel bikes. They certainly won’t be necessary for everyone, but if this sounds like your cup of tea, you might want to consider one.

By shifting the saddle 70mm lower as you approach features or steep descents, you can shift your weight over the bike more easily, giving you greater control.

Be mindful that you’ll need dropper-specific seatpost bags if you intend to go bikepacking, and you’ll need to carefully measure your current set up to make sure your bike will be compatible with a dropper before you buy.

Buy now: PRO Discover dropper post 70 at Pro Bike Kit for £229.99

Read more: Fustle Causeway GR1 review

Fizik Terra Bondcush Tacky bar tape

RRP: £31.99

A simple but often significant upgrade comes in the form of bar tape. As part of one of your all-important contact points on the bike, a thicker tape can give you extra comfort when it comes to softening the vibrations from the rough surface off-road.

Fizik’s Terra bar tape was designed specifically for off-road riding, with the Bondcush underlayer and gel backing bringing the tape’s thickness up to 3mm. The ‘Tacky’ name is a nod to the outer finish, which makes grip really easy, even in wet conditions, which is a major plus for gravel riding.

Choose from classic black, navy blue, bright red, tan brown, white or pale khaki.

Buy now: Fizik Terra Bondbush Tacky at Wiggle from £26

Buy now: Fizik Terra Bondbush Tacky at Winstanleys Bikes from £25.99

Why is compatibility so important?

It’s all too easy to get caught out on the grounds of compatibility when it comes to making gravel bike upgrades. Some kit will follow road bike standards, and other mountain bike standards, and sometimes it’s something new altogether! You’ll need to pay attention to your current frame and build, referring back to your original technical specification if necessary, to make sure your upgrade will work and not just cost you for nothing!

Particular areas to pay attention too are wheel size compatibility, with axle type, diameter and hub spacing, and component diameters like seat posts. If you’re thinking of fitting a dropper post, as well as getting the right diameter for your frame, you’ll need to check whether you have enough seat post exposed to be able to accommodate a dropper.

Some gravel bikes are 1X (single chainring) specific to accommodate greater tyre clearances, so you’ll need to remember this when considering any gearing upgrades.