This is not a drill! This Black Friday AirPods deal sends the Apple AirPods Pro 2 to their lowest ever price at Walmart

I'm a massive music fan, and I enjoy listening while I ride, whether that's outdoors or hitting a session on my indoor trainer. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are my choice as the best headphones for cycling that I've used.

Right now, in the Walmart Black Friday sales, you can save a staggering $100 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, taking them down to just $139. The $100 reduction beats the previous best of $169.99 and also smashes the current Amazon Black Friday price of $203.98.

Recently superseded by the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 3, the Pro 2s are no longer the flagship offering from Apple, but these headphones still have plenty to offer, and this Black Friday Apple deal has seen them discounted to their best-ever price.

Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 Headphones this Black Friday for just $139 at Walmart.

As an Apple user, the real bonus in using the AirPods is the seamless integration and pairing with your other Apple products, including my Apple Watch Ultra 2, and MacBook Pro. For anyone looking for an Apple Ultra Watch Black Friday deal, Amazon has $200 off, and that is another all-time low price.

The AirPods are compatible with almost any Bluetooth device, including many of the best cycle computers, and the touchscreen of the Garmin Edge 840 makes music control while riding an absolute breeze. The Garmin Edge 840 is also discounted by 27% at Amazon, down to just $399.99.

One of the key features that I love, and that makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 great for cycling, is the Intelligent Noise Control. Transparency mode lets you stay in tune with your surroundings easily, which is vital if you're a commuter riding in heavy traffic.

If you ride indoors, things can get sweaty, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also water, sweat, and dust resistant, so you can listen comfortably in most conditions. However, I was most impressed by their overall performance and sound quality, making them a great buy.

If you want the latest model from Apple, you'll want the Apple AirPods Pro 3. These have only recently launched, but I've hunted around, and they have a $30 discount at Amazon for Black Friday. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are down to $219.99 from $249.99.

The really interesting update on the latest AirPods is the built-in heart rate monitor, and in our review, we thought it performed accurately, and on par with the best heart rate monitors. However, it's worth noting they do not connect to bike computers or Zwift, so you can't, for now, live-track your heart rate.

That's really a deal breaker for me, considering there's not a vast amount of difference over the AirPods Pro 2, and especially at the current price, the Pro 2s are still the way to go this Black Friday.