Bromptons are never this cheap, especially a Brompton C-Line, even second-hand - there might even be a profit in this one! Save $230 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you've always wanted a Brompton C Line, today's the day to press the button, as they're currently discounted by $230 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. If you've never wanted a Brompton, here's why you should change your mind.

Brompton holds a special place in my heart. Its bikes are designed and made in the city I called home for the better part of fifteen years, London. In fact, they’ve been made there since 1975.

Ten years ago, I even spent some time selling them. They were so sought after that whenever a special edition arrived at the store I worked at, someone would usually call up and buy them all for export. If we managed to keep any in stock, I can recall several stories where people actually argued over them.

That’s why I nearly wobbled into oncoming traffic when I saw this deal. It’s a genuine Brompton C-Line, direct from Brompton, shippable anywhere in the USA, for 15% off.

That’s unheard of. See, they don’t need to be discounted.

Once someone’s got one, they become part of the family. If people do ever part with them, they tend to trade hands for roughly the same price as a new one, which is why you rarely see them on sale at such prices.

They’re also cheap as chips to look after. They do need some servicing, but they’re extremely simple and manage perfectly well without it, and the powder coat finish is incredibly durable. The Schwalbe Marathon tyres that come standard on this model last longer than most other tyres on the market. This particular bike is also likely to be just your cup of tea if you live near any hills. The C-Line is the 2-speed model and offers plenty of range for getting around anywhere.

If this was any other product, the discount probably wouldn’t pass muster, because for any other item it just wouldn’t be such a big cut, just 15%.

This discount isn’t normal however. It’s a discount on a Brompton. In which case, it’s massive. Moreover, it’s direct from Brompton, so you can expect all the service and support you’d get if you walked into Central London, handed over the money, and said “Cor blimey, Guvnor, I’ll take two.”

The C Line folds down to nothing in 20 seconds, and features a hand-brazed frame made from lightweight yet durable steel, backed by a 7-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

If you want to get that quintessentially English commuter vibe, be able to take your bike into your office, fold it up and put it beside your desk, and look amazing doing so, or just want to get around in the most stylish way possible, this Big Prime Day Deal is rarer than hen’s teeth. Get one now before they realise they’ve made a mistake.

