Bikes of Rouleur Live: Passoni Titanio AT-01 Animus Titanium road bike

Rouleur Live typically throws up some interesting bikes for our perusal but perhaps not many that have been more than 25 years in the making. But the stunning AT-01 from Passoni Titanio is just that.

The AT stands for ‘Animus Titanium’. It’s the Italian marque’s new aerodynamic frame that blends titanium and carbon, a reflection of Passoni’s desire to “balance efficiency and emotion”. While this bike is a result of over two years of research and development, the bike’s roots go further back.

(Image credit: Passoni Titanio)

Passoni first released the AT back in the 1990s as a titanium model, then again in the early 2000s as a carbon fiber frame internally reinforced with titanium. It was here that the idea of a ‘hybrid architecture’ was born and one that forms the central technical concept of the AT-01.

(Image credit: Passoni)

Titanium is used for the frame’s lower triangle, while a monocoque carbon construction is used for the upper triangle. Why? Titanium delivers stability and comfort as well as aiding an efficient power transfer, while carbon allows for aero shaping as well as helping to reduce the overall weight of the frame. Passoni says it’s about using the material where it “performs best”.

(Image credit: Passoni Titanio)

Those aerodynamic tube shapes are complemented by Passoni’s CP01 full carbon integrated handlebar; the bars have a drop of 122mm and a reach of 76.5 and offered in a six width and stem length combinations to compliment the corresponding frame sizes; sizing runs from 48 to 60, with a size 54 having a stack height of 563mm and a reach of 383mm. These ‘happy medium’ measurements are matched across the bike, with 410mm long chainstays and a trail of 58mm.

(Image credit: Passoni)

Unsurprisingly for a thoroughly modern endeavor, there is fully internal cable routing and compatibility with electronic and wireless groupsets only, helping to further enhance the bike’s clean lines.

(Image credit: Passoni Titanio)

Elsewhere titanium is used across the 1”½ head tube, bottom bracket shell - it’s a T47 standard - and drop outs. The latter are CNC-machined and 3D printed for “structural accuracy”.

Other details include clearance for 32mm wide tyres, courtesy, at the front end at least, of a carbon fork, complete with a round steerer and thru-axle. The frameset, which is entirely made in Italy, also comes with a carbon seatpost

(Image credit: Passoni Titanio)

The AT-01 Animus Titanium is priced at €8,114 + VAT. Pre–orders begin on November 13th, with deliveries expected in the Summer of 2026.