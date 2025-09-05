'Oof, I'm very sore' – João Almeida wins atop Angliru on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España as Jonas Vingegaard keeps red jersey

General classification shakeup takes place on mythical Asturian climb

João Almeida won atop the Alto de L'Angliru on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España as Jonas Vingegaard hung onto the red jersey.

Almeida won UAE Team Emirates-XRG's sixth stage win of this Vuelta atop the legendary Asturian climb, taking seconds on his main rival, Vingeggard of Visma-Lease a Bike.

"This is a special one. I still don’t believe it," Almeida said on TV post-stage. "Thanks to my teammates, they were key today. They did an amazing stage. I just put my pace from the bottom, and I just did the best I could.

"Jonas was always on my wheel, the last kilometre I was on the limit, I guess we were both on the limit. I was waiting for his attack any time. I thought he was going to pass me at the finish line, I knew it quite well from two years ago and I took the first corner first and then it’s hard to pass. It was an amazing day. I think it’s the hardest climb in the world, it’s crazy. Oof, I’m very sore."

Asked if this gave him confidence in aiming for the win, Almeida said: "I have a lot of time to make up to Jonas, he’s looking phenomenal, it’s going to be hard, but we’ll never give up."

Results

Vuelta a España 2025 stage 13: Cabezón de la Sal > L'Angliru (202.7km)

1. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 4:54:15
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time
3. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +28s
4. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +30s
5. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +52s
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:22
7. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +1:16
8. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, at same time
9. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +2:15
10. Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, +3:06

Vuelta a España 2025 general classification after stage 11

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 49:30:54
2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +46s
3. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +2:18
4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:00
5. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +3:15
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +4:01
7. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +4:33
8. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +4:54
9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious, +5:21
10. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +5:26

