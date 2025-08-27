UAE Team Emirates-XRG power to team time trial win on stage 5 of Vuelta a España, as Jonas Vingegaard moves back into red jersey

UAE Team Emirates-XRG powered to team time trial victory on stage five of the Vuelta a España, while Jonas Vingegaard moved back into the red jersey.

The team of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida were the third-last to finish, and took Lidl-Trek out of the hot seat, after they had been there for a long time. UAE averaged 56.8km/h over the 24.1km course.

Visma-Lease a Bike looked to be losing a significant amount of time, but managed to pull it back to within seven seconds of UAE.

It means Vingegaard takes back control of the race lead, taking over from David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who finished 25 seconds behind UAE.

Just 16 seconds separated first from the fifth place team on Wednesday, Ineos Grenadiers, with Lotto in 10th a further 10 seconds back. After stage five, it means just nine seconds separate the top five on GC, three of whom are UAE riders, while 10th-placed Egan Bernal is 22 seconds behind Vingegaard.

"We knew we would be fighting for the win, but there are a lot of good teams here and we needed to be realistic," Almeida said post stage on TNT Sports. "I think we did a really perfect job and we deserve this as well.

"For the team atmosphere to get even better it’s good, to give us confidence as well. The gaps are small, it’s not really anything, but it’s a good start."

"We had a plan, we did it perfectly, the team with everybody was super strong," he continued. "We had some surprises in a good way, it was an amazing team effort, congrats to everybody.

"Everyone was a bit tired, we were going all in. I was looking behind to see my teammates because the time counted with four guys. I just smashed the pedals to get every second, so I’m happy.

"I’d like to have the red jersey, it’s beautiful, I’ve never worn it before. It would be nice to wear it for the first time, but it doesn't matter when. I’m closer to it."

How it happened

Lotto were the first team down the start ramp in Figueres, outside the Teatre-Museu Dalí, designed by Salvador Dalí himself.

The first stage in Spain of this Vuelta a España took place on twisting flat Catalunyan roads, with Lotto averaging 55.8km/h over the first 7km. The second time check, after 15.4km, saw Lotto clock in faster, at an average of 56.2km/h. The Belgian ProTeam set an early benchmark of 25:53.28, at an average speed of 55.97km/h.

The first team to go faster than Lotto at the first timecheck was Jayco AlUla, a whole eight seconds quicker. Lidl-Trek then went eight seconds faster again. At the second time check, Lidl-Trek were almost 12 seconds up on Lotto. Just past the second time check, Carlos Verona innocuously crashed into a barrier, such was the pace the American team were putting in.

Lidl-Trek finished with four riders left, 18 seconds quicker than Lotto, averaging 56.6km/h across the 24.1km.

Interestingly, Q3.65 Pro Cycling, the team of Tom Pidcock, finished second, 13 seconds behind Lidl-Trek. Meanwhile, Orluis Aular of Movistar missed a corner, and went cross-country.

Ineos Grenadiers set a new fastest time at the first intermediate check, going nine seconds faster than Lidl-Trek. They could not keep up with their rivals by the time of the next timing check, or the finish, coming in seven seconds behind.

Israel-Premier Tech were slowed by protestors early on in their effort, which took them out of contention.

Matteo Sobrero of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe crashed, and was seen being attended to by medics. Despite this mishap, the German team finished with three seconds of Lidl-Trek, finishing with six riders.

Quicker at the first timecheck than Lidl-Trek, but slower at the second, UAE Team Emirates-XRG managed to turn their effort around in the closing kilometres, while also being down to four men.

The team of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida finished quicker than Lidl-Trek by nine seconds, averaging 56.8km/h in the end.

Visma-Lease a Bike had a mixed TTT, going close to UAE at the first timecheck, then 13 seconds slower at timing point two, but then seven seconds behind at the finish, securing Jonas Vingegaard the red jersey once again.

Results

Vuelta a España 2025 stage five: Figueres > Figueres TTT (24.1km)

1. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 25:26

2. Visma-Lease a Bike, +8s

3. Lidl-Trek, +9s

4. Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +12s

5. Ineos Grenadiers, +16s

6. Movistar, +17s

7. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +17s

8. Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +22s

9. Groupama-FDJ, +24s

10. Lotto, +27s

General classification after stage five

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 16:11:24

2. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +8s

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

4. Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, all at same time

5. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +9s

6. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +16s

7. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time

8. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +20s

9. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time

10. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, +22s