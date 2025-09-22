'This moment will stand as a reference point in the history of cycling': UAE Team Emirates-XRG set record for wins in a season

If you've been following bike racing this season with any consistency, the chances are you have at some stage thought to yourself: 'This UAE Team Emirates-XRG lot, they're quite good, aren't they?'

Well, that has just become even more of an understatement than it was last week, because as of Brandon McNulty's overall victory at the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Sunday, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have now won more races in a single season than any other team, ever.

The tally, as it stands, is 86 victories, surpassing the 85 recorded by the Columbia-HTC team back in 2009.

You'd be forgiven if your knee-jerk response to this goes something along the lines of 'well, Tadej Pogačar... duh'. But that is not the reality. Of course, the Slovenian played a significant role, notching up 16 of the 86 wins – including of course his imperious fourth Tour de France victory in July.

Any team setting this record is likely going to have a star like Pogačar. Back in 2009 Columbia had Mark Cavendish, who with 23 took a far greater share of the wins than Pogačar has.

But no less than 20 UAE riders have crossed the line first this season, so far. That represents huge strength in depth that has turned UAE Team Emirates into a winning machine.

They began winning from the word go, with Jhonatan Narvaez taking a stage and GC at the Tour Down Under. Among the honours that followed were major Classics wins (Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, thanks to Pogačar), stage race GC victories (Juan Ayuso, Tirreno-Adriatico; Pogačar, Critérium du Daupine and Isaac Del Toro, Tour of Austria) and of course the Tour de France. The list is very, very long.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Impressive, of course, but not everyone is convinced this is a good thing. My colleague Adam Becket wrote a piece earlier this month questioning whether we ought not introduce a budget cap for teams, after UAE won a third of the stages in the Vuelta a España.

And with UAE Team Emirates still to take part in the Il Lombardia and the Tour of Guangxi WorldTour races, as well as the Trofeo Tessile & Moda and the Coppa Agostoni .1 events – all next month – this number could rise further.

Unsurprisingly, the achievement was not lost on the team and its riders, with McNulty quoted on the team's website as saying: "It's very special to be part of the team to break the record and even more special to be the one to do it."

Team CEO and principal Mauro Gianetti added: “Reaching 86 victories in one season is an extraordinary milestone, and it reflects the incredible commitment and unity of everyone in this organisation – from our leaders in the UAE to our riders, staff, sponsors, and supporters.

"This record is not just about numbers, but about the consistency, the sacrifices, and the belief that have carried us through every race. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and this moment will stand as a reference point in the history of our team and of cycling. We will enjoy it, but also remain motivated to keep pushing for more.”