'Now it’s time to set the bar higher' - Matteo Jorgenson takes aim at Grand Tour victory after securing second Paris-Nice title

American explained that targeting a win in one of the sport's biggest three-week races was now the logical next step in his career

The sky is his limit, that was the message from Visma-Lease a Bike after watching Matteo Jorgenson roll across the finish line on a sun drenched Promenade des Anglais to complete a second consecutive overall victory at Paris-Nice.

After a dominant week which epitomised controlled and measured racing; Jorgenson secured the yellow jersey with a gutsy ride to the finish after launching a huge attack on the slopes of the Col d’Èze. The Idaho native then time trialled into the streets of Nice and tore along the seafront with the aim of catching fellow American Magnus Sheffield, but it wasn’t to be as Sheffield sealed a first-ever victory at WorldTour level.

