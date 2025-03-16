'Now it’s time to set the bar higher' - Matteo Jorgenson takes aim at Grand Tour victory after securing second Paris-Nice title

The sky is his limit, that was the message from Visma-Lease a Bike after watching Matteo Jorgenson roll across the finish line on a sun drenched Promenade des Anglais to complete a second consecutive overall victory at Paris-Nice.

After a dominant week which epitomised controlled and measured racing; Jorgenson secured the yellow jersey with a gutsy ride to the finish after launching a huge attack on the slopes of the Col d’Èze. The Idaho native then time trialled into the streets of Nice and tore along the seafront with the aim of catching fellow American Magnus Sheffield, but it wasn’t to be as Sheffield sealed a first-ever victory at WorldTour level.

The two riders then celebrated emotionally together as they were mobbed by television cameras and jubilant team staff beyond the finish, and both congratulated one another on ensuring that the race had became an all-American affair on the final day in Nice.

Jorgenson previously suggested that potential Tour de France leadership had not entered his mind after the team lost Jonas Vingegaard to injury on stage five this week. However, the American was singing from a very different hymn sheet in Nice after collecting the winners trophy on the podium.

"It was something that I have thought about a lot during the off-season," Jorgenson said. "Because last year the team asked me if it was something I wanted, to race a Grand Tour as leader. And yes, it is something in my career that now is a goal.

"I think before, it was one of those goals that seemed almost impossible. I never thought I could win Paris-Nice and now I've won twice. Now it's time to set the bar higher. I can't say that I'm capable of winning a Grand Tour, but at least I want to try. I want to work towards that."

"It was one of my objectives this year to really become a leader in the team and the team also asked me to do that," he added. "It's been an objective to really master leadership of the team, to give my view in the meetings, to give my opinions."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A bigger role in Grand Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorgenson revealed in his winners press conference that he had initially been asked to target Tirreno-Adriatico by team management. He explained that he briefly considered it before pushing back and insisting that he was given the opportunity to return to a race which he is beginning to make his own.

"I was told by Grischa [Niermann, Visma-Lease a Bike’s Head of Racing] that Jonas wanted to come here to Paris-Nice, and that it was more logical that I'd ride Tirreno," he said. "It was just before we started winter training that I called Grischa and told him that Tirreno didn’t give me the same feeling as Paris-Nice and that I was not motivated to work through the winter for Tirreno. So I asked if it was possible to come here, with Jonas. And fortunately they both agreed."

Meanwhile Jorgenson’s sports director Frans Maasens couldn’t hide his delight as staff from other teams passed him at the finish and called out messages of congratulations. The Dutchman beamed as he reflected on the week, telling Cycling Weekly that Jorgenson had underlined his status as "one of the best riders in the world."

"You saw it everywhere last year," he said. "I think he did some great efforts in the Tour and showed that he can ride the Classics. Of course, it was a big disappointment with the crash of Jonas, but it also makes it a bit easier that you then have one leader. I think everyone has seen that Matteo was the best rider in the race."

"Definitely he can play a bigger role in Grand Tours," Maasens added. "But winning the Tour, I don't say that, but he's a very good, very talented rider and we will see much more from him in the next few years."