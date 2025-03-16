'Paris-Nice is turning into an American race' - Magnus Sheffield solos to stage 8 victory, Matteo Jorgenson wins yellow jersey

American delight as Sheffield and Jorgenson round out 'Race to the Sun'

Magnus Sheffield wins Paris-Nice stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

It was an all-American scene in Nice on Sunday afternoon, as Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) defended his title at Paris-Nice, and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won the race’s final stage.

The pair, who hail from opposite sides of the USA, came through the same junior team – Hot Tubes – and celebrated together by the finish line on the seafront.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest