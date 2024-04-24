Stages Cycling lays off entire workforce, according to report

Renowned power meter brand appears to have ceased all operations

Stages power meter
Stages Power Meter, Shimano, Dura Ace 9000
(Image credit: Stages)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

Stages Cycling has laid off its entire workforce and ceased operations, according to a report. 

Multiple sources close to the brand have confirmed that Stages has stopped placing orders with suppliers and ceased shipping orders to customers, as reported by Escape Collective.

Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

