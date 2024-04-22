Buy One Get One Free on bikes didn't save Kona as brand is put up for sale

American gravel and mountain bike brand will "continue to seek a buyer"

The Kona AL 650 gravel bike
(Image credit: Tim Peck)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Months after its "buy one get one free" sale, American gravel and mountain bike brand Kona Bikes has been put up for sale by its owners, Kent Outdoors, amid reports that it is being wound down.

At last week's industry show Sea Otter, the brand set up and then disappeared mid-week, with the sale - which is reported to result in lay-offs - emerging soon after.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1