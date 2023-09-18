Major UK retailer Sigma Sports posts £4.1m loss in ‘challenging year' for industry
Company’s 2022 accounts reveal first loss in eight years - with rising interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and post-Covid economic environment cited as factors
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cycling retail giant Sigma Sports has recorded a pre-tax loss of £4.1million for 2022, citing a “challenging year for retailers in the UK”.
The company’s latest accounts, which were released last week and cover the year up to 31 December 2022, reveal a pre-tax loss of £4,151,345, down from a profit of £6,584,733 in the year before.
“FY22 was a challenging year for retailers in the UK,” wrote finance director Oli Lawson, “as businesses had to deal with the economic environment post Covid-19 which was compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, rising interest rates and the fallout from September’s mini budget - all factors contributing to a decline in consumer confidence.”
It is the first time Sigma Sports has failed to post a profit since 2016, when its accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £236,176.
Sigma Sports CEO James McEuen said: "We had to drop prices (like everyone else) thereby making a loss. This was intentional and carefully controlled.
"We also continued to invest with the opening of a new Electric Bike store, as well as seeing growth in own brands Vel+ and Universal Colours."
Still, Sigma Sports was one of many companies that have felt the effects of the slump that followed the cycling boom of 2020 and 2021, when more people turned to bicycles during the pandemic.
The economic downturn has led to a number of British companies collapsing this calendar year. Among them were clothing brands Milltag and Presca, as well as wholesale distributor Moore Large.
Earlier this month, Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles (CRC) posted a pre-tax loss of almost £100 million, citing Brexit as a factor that hit the business.
Lawson said 2022 brought a "slight contraction in size" of the cycling industry.
The company reported a fall in revenue to £55.8 million in 2022, down from £74.6 million in 2021.
In 2023, Sigma Sports has prepared “prudent cash flow forecasts”, and has stripped back its stock, with any surplus items “being unwound in FY23”.
McEuen said: "This year the market is on track for a 17% decline vs 2019 with mechanical bike sales down by 30%, which is pretty sobering.
"However, this year our sales performance has been 32% up on 2019 and mechanical bikes are up an outstanding 161%. Granted, we have opened Oakham and Kingston since 2019, which does boost the comparison between then and now, but even if we discount those stores we are up 16% on 2019 and bikes are double our prior output."
He added the business was "firmly looking forwards" after a "tough year" in 2022.
"Historically, cycling is notoriously cyclical, and often counter-cyclical to the economy, so we are focusing on being in the best place possible to ride the recovery; after all it’s not as though fewer people are cycling and our loyal road and gravel customers lead the charge," he said.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly in April, Sigma Sports co-founder Ian Wittingham expressed his optimism for the industry, explaining that market demand for high-end road bikes is “really strong”.
“We simply can’t get enough high-end Specializeds, Treks and Cannondales,” Wittingham said. “We’re [also] seeing strong, continuous demand for e-bikes.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
How much did Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma win at the Vuelta a España 2023?
Turns out locking out the podium for much of the race gets you quite a few Euros
By Adam Becket Published
-
Can you hit these 12 off-the-bike fitness and health benchmarks?
Throwing down a dozen strength, flexibility and health benchmarks, we dare you pedalling specialists to put some numbers on your all-round athleticism
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Fire sale as London bike shop chain closes
Velorution set to close its four stores and website, a month after it was put up for sale
By Adam Becket Published
-
Halfords sees cycling revenue fall in first half of 2023
Cycling is just 25% of the UK's biggest cycling retailer's revenue now
By Adam Becket Published
-
Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles records £97m loss as Brexit and pandemic fallout hits
The Wiggle - Chain Reaction Cycles group is the latest to report economic struggles
By Tom Davidson Published
-
British bike company Planet X saved after sale to private equity firm
Yorkshire company's 33 employees transferred to new owners following seven week sale process
By Adam Becket Published
-
British bike company Planet X appears set to appoint administrators
The South Yorkshire-based firm has been building bikes for over 30 years
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Supply chain issues cause British custom bike company to pause production of carbon frames
Spoon Customs have taken the decision to pause production of its Vars Disc, in order to manage backlogs within the company
By Joe Baker Published
-
Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley set to take over cycling retailer ProBikeKit
The sportswear tycoon, owner of Sports Direct, set to take stock and IP assets from THG
By Adam Becket Published
-
Wahoo credit rating lowered after it fails to pay its debt service payments
American tech company says it is "actively collaborating and moving forward positively with the support of our lenders"
By Adam Becket Published