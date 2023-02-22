Another British cycling kit company closes down

Green clothing brand Presca (opens in new tab) has become the latest in a string of British cycling kit companies to close down in the first months of this year.

Founded in 2013 by endurance athletes Guy Whitby and Rob Webbon, the Bristol-based company established itself as one of the industry leaders in innovative, eco-friendly sportswear, but will now be shutting down its online store.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Presca said: “All great things must come to an end.

“Sadly this is more DNF than a medal collection. We have made the very gutting decision to close the Presca online store. We’re sure you will be, as we have been, acutely aware of the closure of many beloved, independent brands in the previous weeks and months. Now it’s our turn to take a bow.”

At the turn of the year, British cycling kit brand Velovixen, which specialised in womenswear, were forced into liquidation after 11 years in business. Shortly after, it was announced that Milltag, another kit manufacturer, had entered voluntary insolvency.

Velovixen has since been acquired by the company behind fellow clothing brand Stolen Goat - the Herd Group Holdings - and will continue to exist.

As a result of the brand's folding, Presca is now holding a closing down sale on its website, with 75% off all items. The owners stressed that the sale is “not a marketing ploy or clever gig”, but rather “a last chance to get our kit in your hands before it’s gone forever.”

Reflecting on the company’s decade in business, the statement continued: “The highs have been as exciting and thrilling as the best tracks and trails and we can hold our hands up that there was never a full moment in the pursuit of Presca.

“We thank you, honestly and sincerely for being part of our journey, nothing has thrilled us more than seeing you in our kit.”

The statement ended: "Change the world. Be outside."

When it was first launched, Presca aspired to be the world’s first climate positive sportswear brand, prioritising sustainability in every aspect of the business. The brand used recycled fabrics, and manufactured its kit in the UK in a bid to cut down on the supply chain.

The current closing down sale is only available to UK customers.