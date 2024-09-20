Giant buys bankrupt Stages Cycling for $20 million, months after filing lawsuit - what next for both?

The biggest bike company in the world now owns the power meter and bike computer brand

Stages cycling
(Image credit: Stages)
Adam Becket
By
published

The world's biggest bike company, Giant Bicycles, has completed the acquisition of smart tech brand Stages Cycling for a reported $20.1 million, just months after the former filed a lawsuit against the latter.

Stages Cycling, known for its power meters, smart stationary bikes, and GPS units, stopped operations in April 2024. At the time, another Giant division, AIPS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, filed a suit against Stages for $14 million in unpaid bills. In the shake-up, four prominent Stages Cycling team members joined Giant, in part to spearhead the launching of Spia, Inc.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

