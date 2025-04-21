Trek, State and Specialized raise bike prices while other brands limit US releases — Is this just the beginning?

As tariffs hit, the bike industry is forced to adapt, whether through price increases, limited releases, or a restructuring of supply chains

Customer paying his bill at a bike shop
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

If there was one word on the lips of every brand representative at this month’s Sea Otter Classic, North America’s largest cycling expo, it was 'tariffs'.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced “Liberation Day” tariffs, all countries now face a 10% baseline tariff on imports. But goods from China and Taiwan—home to the vast majority of global bike manufacturing— are being hit hardest. China now faces a total import tariff of up to 54% and Taiwan’s imports face a similar 52% in total duties.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest