'I don't have a CV, I've never had a proper job': David Millar starts a new chapter as brand director at Factor

The former pro cyclist and founder of CHPT3 will be part of the brand's strategic leadership team

David Millar on a Factor bike
(Image credit: Factor)
Adam Becket
By
published

David Millar, the former professional cyclist, founder of now-closed CHPT3, broadcaster and author, has never had a "proper job", or so he says.

That has all changed for the 48-year-old now, however, as he has taken on a role as brand director at Factor Bikes, after the end of his cycling clothing brand, CHPT3. He was originally an ambassador for Factor, but is now part of the leadership team.

