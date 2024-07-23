Rapha slashes prices in 'summer sale' as cycling industry turmoil continues

Rapha isn't a brand that regularly gets involved in price slashing, even eschewing the annual frenzy of Black Friday in favour of 'ride events'. However, the cycling industry's current state of health is not regular, either, and Rapha appears to be looking to turn stock into cash for the second time this year.

The difficulties facing the bicycle industry post-Covid have been well documented, with the likes of WiggleCRC and distributor MooreLarge some of the higher profile casualties. Rapha has not been immune, posting a 12 million loss in 2023 and closing its North American office in April.

Whilst none of this is good news, industry experts have pointed to signs of hope in the near future. In the mean time, events such as the Rapha summer sale represent an opportunity for consumers to pick up consistently highly rated cycling kit at up to 40% off, in both the UK and North America.

We are yet to get any news on how long the sale will last, but with the rarity of discounts by Rapha, I'd guess that these lines will move fast.

Rapha Summer Sale

My Top 7 Picks

Rapha Core Men's and Women's Jersey UK: Was £78 Now £46 US: Was $95 Now $57 The Core range from Rapha features a no-frills or excess approach, with well-thought-out details that make a difference to the performance. That is why the Core Jersey has always been popular amongst club and endurance riders. Its classic fit sits just off your skin and never feels restrictive. Details like strategically placed shoulder panels and laser-cut flat seams only add to that all-day comfort. The usual 3 rear pockets are accompanied by a single zipped one, while a zip garage at the neck completes the small but calculated finer details. Not convinced? Check out our guide to the Best Cycling Jerseys

Rapha Women's Pro Team Insulated Jacket UK: Was £330 Now £264 US: Was $420 Now $336 If you're determined to log those winter training miles outside, then the Pro Team Insulated jacket from Rapha is a serious contender. Its warmth for its weight is impressive, at just 240 grams, at times we found pairing it with a base layer alone was enough, even on the coldest days. Some minor details like the pocket placement and tight cuffs could be overcome with a set of cargo bibs, and a slightly thinner neoprene or layered glove system. Both of these are increasingly popular options for most road riders. Read our full Rapha Women's Pro Team Insulated jacket review

Rapha Explore Shoes UK: Was £245 Now £171 US: Was $315 Now $220 If you are looking for a stylish, durable and sturdy pair of cycling shoes then you needn't look much further than the Rapha Explore shoes. We found the fit and comfort level to be genuinely standout in a world where on paper, shoes all tend to look pretty similar. The lace-up design is a little more fiddly than a Boa dial or Velcro, but it is secure and offers great adjustability for a broad range of foot shapes and sock densities. Read our full Rapha Explore Shoe review

Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet UK: Was £160 Now £80 US: Was $205 Now $102 For many years the Brevet insulated Gilet has set the benchmark for packable layers, offering riders a great way to keep warm and protection from spray or the morning dew. The gilet features insulated panels sawn to a lightweight base material, then Lycra side panels help to maintain a good fit. A DWR coating keeps the spray from penetrating your layers, and there's a two-way zip and reflective chest band. This feature-packed gilet then rolls up into a jersey pocket-sized package. It does lack rear pockets, which would be nice to see but not essential for most. Not convinced? Check out our guide to the Best Cycling Gilets

Rapha Core Rain Jacket II UK: Was £140 Now £84 US: Was $170 Now $102 For a lightweight and packable 127-gram jacket, the Rapha Core Rain II is properly waterproof. Like many garments in Rapha's core range, it's a pretty no-nonsense jacket. On test, it kept us dry, warm and visible, what more could you want? It comes in a broad range of sizes XXS to XXL across men's and women's cuts. Fit can be tight around the openings but how many of us can ride and put on a jacket at the same time, anyway? Read our full Rapha Core Rain Jacket II Review

Rapha Trail Hip Pack UK: Was £70 Now £49 US: Was $90 Now $63 A hip pack, I know what you are thinking, aren't they for mountain bikers and bearded backpackers? Well, I own one, and I think it's excellent. Considering the load it can carry, including bottles and quite often my camera, it stays secure and comfortable for hours. The hip pack makes it far easier to access snacks and/or a phone on the move than a handlebar or frame bag. Also, for those vertically challenged like myself, you can run a full-frame bag and not have to find somewhere else to put bottles.

Rapha Brevet Sock UK: Was £24 Now £14 US: Was $30 Now $18 I am very aware that even on discount some of Rapha's prices are hard to stomach, but if you are going to buy anything, then buy these socks. The Brevet sock is consistently touted as one of the most comfortable socks on the market. Having ridden many other socks in Rapha's range it's something they do incredibly well. A unique blend of Primaloft and Merino wool elevates the Brevet to the next level and keeps your feet cool and comfortable. This blend of materials claims to keep the smell at bay, making them great for multi-day trips or long sweaty days in the saddle. Not convinced? Check out our guide to the Best Cycling Socks

The reason for highlighting the Rapha is due to its absolute rarity. There are numerous brands that we rate highly and that make top-quality cycling kit. So, if these picks aren't taking your fancy, take a look at some of our buying guides, such as our best waterproof jackets or best shoes for gravel biking.