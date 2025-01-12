Tom Pidcock opens up on departure from Ineos Grenadiers: 'Things weren't going how I imagined it'

The former winner of Strade Bianche and Amstel Gold is targeting a Grand Tour podium with his new team

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Georg Lindacher)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock has suggested that changes in Ineos Grenadiers’s management was the principal factor behind him ending his contract early to join Q36.5.

The Briton has stepped down from the WorldTour to the second tier in the winter’s biggest transfer move, ending months of speculation over his future.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1