Tom Pidcock expected to make Q36.5 debut at AIUla Tour

Tom Pidcock is expected to make his debut for his new team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, at the AIUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, Cycling Weekly understands.

Full details of his debut season with Q36.5 are unknown, although sources said that he will begin his career with the Swiss-registered ProTeam in the Middle East at the end of January.

The AIUla Tour runs over five stages between 28 January and 1 February. It is expected that Pidcock will then return to Europe to prepare for the beginning of the Classics.

It is understood that full confirmation of Pidcock's first races will be issued by the team in the coming days.

The past three seasons have seen the British rider begin his road season at the Volta ao Algarve, with his former team Ineos Grenadiers skipping the early-season AlUla Tour. However, Q36.5 have been present in Saudi Arabia in both of the past two seasons.

Pidcock joined the Swiss pro team during the off season after coming to a mutual agreement to end his contract with Ineos Grenadiers. The 25-year-old’s long term coach, Kurt Bogaerts, also recently joined the team as Head of Technical Performance along with Pidcock’s soigneur, Xenia De Roose.

"First impressions are always important and in the case of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team those impressions were positive," Bogaerts said after his arrival at Q36.5 was confirmed. "It’s very special to continue working with Tom. Xenia and I have been part of his career since 2018, and we achieved great results together. In this new team environment, I am looking forward to continuing that journey."

The British rider’s younger brother, Joe Pidcock, also recently joined Q36.5 after the closure of the road arm of his former team Trinity Racing. It will be the first time that the pair have been part of the same professional outfit. The two brothers will join fellow Brit Mark Donovan in their new squad.

"At the end of a year you always look back and reflect but I am looking ahead," Doug Ryder, Q36.5's team principal recently said. "How could I not? The Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team will embark on a great, new adventure with the addition of our new riders and staff."

As part of the move to Q36.5, Pidcock will ride Scott road bikes due to the deal the team already has in place with the Swiss brand, while the double Olympic champion will continue to ride Pinarello bikes when competing off-road in both mountain biking events and cyclo-cross races.