Tom Pidcock expected to make Q36.5 debut at AIUla Tour

British star likely to begin career with new team at stage race in Saudi Arabia

Tom Pidcock
Tom Thewlis
Tom Pidcock is expected to make his debut for his new team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, at the AIUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, Cycling Weekly understands.

Full details of his debut season with Q36.5 are unknown, although sources said that he will begin his career with the Swiss-registered ProTeam in the Middle East at the end of January.

