Tom Pidcock to remain 'part of the Pinarello family' after joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Tom Pidcock will remain "part of the family" at Pinarello bikes after leaving Ineos Grenadiers last week.

The British superstar joined Q36.5 Pro Cycling on Friday after reaching a mutual agreement with Ineos to end his multi-year contract with the team. Part of the move will see Pidcock riding Scott bikes on the road next season due to the brand’s sponsorship deal already in place with Q36.5.

However, the 25-year-old will continue to ride Pinarello branded machines when competing off-road in both mountain bike and cyclo-cross events.

Pidcock successfully defended his mountain bike Olympic gold medal won at the Tokyo games at the Paris Olympics this summer. He also won the 2022 cyclo-cross world championships riding a Pinarello Crossista F.

The Brit also worked with the Italian bicycle manufacturer on the designs for its Dogma XC mountain bike, his medal winning machine from Paris, which was developed in the six months leading up to the games.

The Pinarello President, Fausto Pinarello, said the brand was "thrilled" to confirm it will continue working with Pidcock after he made the switch to his new team.

He said: "He is an amazing rider with phenomenal technical skills and it’s been a pleasure working with him on the Crossista and Dogma XC, both models in segments where we hadn’t had bikes for a long time.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Tom is a rider who knows what he wants. His unwavering pursuit of excellence has challenged us a lot and enabled us to produce three incredible frames which he’s ridden to success on the grandest stages in the sport. We are delighted to keep this successful collaboration alive."

"Working with Fausto and the team at Pinarello over the past four years has been a privilege, and a really enjoyable experience. I am so happy I get to stay working with them on everything off-road moving forwards," Pidcock added.

"So far, we have developed three cyclo-cross and XC MTB frames together and all of them exceeded expectations from the moment I sat on them, I could not have asked for more. I felt so confident on them that I was able to race and win after the first couple of rides.

"To me, our relationship feels more like a partnership than a sponsorship. I’m looking forward to the next three years of racing and developing more great bikes with Pinarello."