Tom Pidcock to remain 'part of the Pinarello family' after joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling

British star will continue to ride Pinarello bikes after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock will remain "part of the family" at Pinarello bikes after leaving Ineos Grenadiers last week.

The British superstar joined Q36.5 Pro Cycling on Friday after reaching a mutual agreement with Ineos to end his multi-year contract with the team. Part of the move will see Pidcock riding Scott bikes on the road next season due to the brand’s sponsorship deal already in place with Q36.5.

