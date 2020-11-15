‘I am committed to keep learning’: Chloe Dygert apologises for controversial social media conduct

Chloe Dygert has apologised for her social media conduct in light of her transfer to Canyon SRAM, stating she is committed to diversity and equality despite the apparent endorsement of contradicting views on Twitter.

The 23-year-old has come under scrutiny for apparently liking certain tweets, since ‘un-liked’ by the American, which include statements such as “white privilege doesn’t exist” as well as a transphobic tweet from Donald Trump.

Another tweet reportedly liked by Dygert suggested that American Football player Colin Kaepernick “realised that if he grew an afro and played the part of victim, he could scam the black community out of millions”.

The Donald Trump tweet about female-only homeless shelters refusing transgender people read: “Men who self-identify as women, are not actually women, just as children who self-identify as mermaids, are not actually fish.”

On Saturday evening Dygert issued a statement via an Instagram post, saying she was committed to promoting diversity and equality and apologising for those who “felt offended” by her social media conduct.

“Cycling should be for everyone regardless of colour, gender, sexuality or background. Like Canyon SRAM Racing, I am committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality in cycling and our wider communities,” Dygert wrote.

“I apologise to those who felt offended or hurt by my conduct on social media. I am committed to keep learning and growing as an athlete and a person.”

Canyon-SRAM later issued their own statement, saying the team is committed to making sure their riders align with the team’s values.

“Canyon-SRAM Racing and all of its members stand by a number of values, including treating all people with respect and dignity regardless of gender, colour, sexual preferences or background,” it read,” the team said.

“Our team exists to inspire people, especially women, to discover the beauty of cycling, from riding for enjoyment to racing to win, and everything that falls in between.

“We commit to regular training and support to ensure all members are fully aware of and align with our team’s values. This applies to all riders and equally to Chloé Dygert, who in a public statement has willingly committed herself to the values of our team.”

Trek-Segafredo’s Quinn Simmons was suspended in October for tweeting a black hand emoji while professing his support for Donald Trump, the 19-year-old American later apologising and saying the tweet wasn’t racist.

His suspension, which was only lifted last week, meant he missed the “spring” Classics in October. He will now begin his off-season training ahead of the 2021 campaign.