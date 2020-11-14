Tao Geoghegan Hart buys brother new car after losing Giro d’Italia bet

Winning a Grand Tour ticks off a bucket list item for any professional cyclist and alongside being a career-defining achievement, there are other perks that can come with it.

A place in the history books, probably an improved contract, the prize money from taking home the leader’s jersey and, in Geoghegan Hart’s case, a custom Pinarello F12.

One unexpected drawback, however, is having to buy your brother a car. This isn’t a time-honoured Giro d’Italia winner’s tradition, but the result of a bet Geoghegan Hart made with his brother in the third week of the Italian Grand Tour.

Speaking on camera before he was presented with his special pink Pinarello bike, Geoghegan Hart reveals he made a bet with his brother after the Ineos rider had taken the stage 15 victory and moved up to fourth overall, the 25-year-old adamant he wouldn’t go on to take the pink jersey but his brother clearly believing in his older sibling.

“Have you heard about the bet I made with my other brother? It’s cost me a car winning the Giro,” he said.

“Stage 15 I bet him that there’s no chance I’ll win this [GC], don’t be ridiculous, I’ll buy you a new car if I win, and…yeah.”

Having taken that summit finish victory atop the Piancavallo, Geoghegan Hart then moved up to the podium spots and within 15 seconds of Wilco Kelderman’s lead, on the Stelvio stage 18.

With the help of Rohan Dennis once again, Ineos then distanced Kelderman before Geoghegan Hart outsprinted Jai Hindley to the line on stage 20 to draw level on time, before taking the overall lead in the final race against the clock.

In a picture posted on Instagram, Geoghegan Hart is pictured sitting on the bonnet of a blue VW, arm around his brother.

“Score settled. Don’t gamble kids…and don’t bet against yourself either,” Geoghegan Hart wrote in the caption.