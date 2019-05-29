How much prize money will the winner of the Giro d’Italia take home?

Winning the Giro d’Italia is about more than securing a cash prize – but it certainly helps.

Riding into Verona in the pink jersey sees a rider receive €115,668.

On top of that, there’s an additional €150,000 “special” prize, also awarded to the leader of the general classification.

>>> Giro d’Italia 2019 route: stage-by-stage analysis, elevation and maps

Prizes for riders in the GC standings go down to 20th place, at €2,863. Each rider in the top ten is also treated to the “special” prize treatment, with tenth place earning €4,000.

There’s money in holding on to the pink jersey as well – every day in the maglia rosa is worth an extra €2,000.

Stage wins are a handy way to haul in some takings. First place receives €11,010, down to €276 for the rider who crossed the line in 20th place.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Those chasing the points, climbers and young riders jerseys are rewarded with some spending money too.

Proving themselves to be the strongest sprinter on a stage earns the top three riders between €200 and €800, whilst a stage ridden in the purple maglia ciclamino is a €750 payday. Finishing the race in that jersey earns a rider €10,000, down to €3,000 for fifth place.

Intermediate sprints bring in €100 to €500, with the top five point scorers getting from €1,000 to €8,000 come the final stage.

Mountain goats look to earn from €200 to €700 for each climb crested first, earning €750 per day in the maglia azzurra and pocketing €5,000 for first place to €1,000 for fifth.

Young riders can earn per stage too, with the maglia bianca also worth €750 a day – with the same €1,000 to €5,000 winnings available for places five to one as the race comes to its conclusion.

There’s something on offer to reward breakaway efforts too, with the rider spending the most kilometres out front earning €150 per stage. An additional €4,000 goes to the masochist who accumulates the most kilometres either solo, or in a group less than 10.

‘Fighting spirit’ is worth €300 a stage and there’s €4,000 at the end for the rider accruing the most points for compatibility.

The team with the highest ranked riders earns super team status, worth €500 per stage to the best, down to €100 for third. Come the end of the race, the best team gets €5,000 with the fifth ranked squad earning €1,000.

There’s even a ‘fair play’ prize. It might sound like the award you’d give to the mate who bought the most rounds at your last pub trip, but in fact it goes to team with the least penalties – with the best behaving squad earning €5,000, next in line getting €3,000 and third €2,000.

It all sounds like a lot, but the numbers are small compared with the like of the Tour de France, which in 2018 saw winner Geraint Tomas take home €500,000 plus €500 for each day in yellow. The total prize fund for the 2018 Tour de France came in at €2,287,750, vs the 2019 Giro’s €1,499,860

The prize money is usually paid at the end of the season by the race organiser, with the money divided between team riders and staff, as well as some of it going towards affiliations and rider’s unions.