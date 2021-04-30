La Course
Date: July 19 2019
Location: Pau, France
Distance: 121km
La Course 2021 will not finish atop the Mûr de Bretagne due to change of date
The one-day race was meant to take place a day later but has had to be moved due to French local elections
Lizzie Deignan back to her best and 'delighted' with impressive 2020 season
After winning the WorldTour individual standings with three one victories the Brit is set for two more years at the top
By Owen Rogers •
'You're never confident in a sprint against Vos' says Lizzie Deignan after defeating Dutch triple threat at La Course
Deignan and team-mate Elisa Longo Borghini pulled off perfect tactics to beat both Vos and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten
By Jonny Long •
Lizzie Deignan makes it two from two WorldTour wins with victory at La Course 2020
Lizzie Deignan won a thrilling edition of La Course in Nice on Saturday, beating Marianne Vos into second place after a tight tactical sprint.
By Owen Rogers •
La Course 2020: All you need to know about the one-day race
All you need to know about the 2020 race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
‘Not WorldTour level’ – Annemiek van Vleuten and Chloe Hosking disagree over La Course 2020 route
La Course has often been the centre of debate in the professional cycling world.
By Alex Ballinger •
Still no news on women’s racing from the UCI as La Course is postponed
The UCI has still not announced when women’s racing is expected to return, after released an outline of the re-worked men’s calendar.
By Alex Ballinger •
‘This is a step backwards’: Annemiek van Vleuten critical of La Course as 2020 marks return to Paris
Annemiek van Vleuten has revealed her disappointment about the 2020 edition of La Course as the race returns to Paris.
By Alex Ballinger •
‘It was a fight to the corner then it was full gas’: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig recaps La Course 2019 in trademark style
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has perfectly summed up a captivating edition of La Course with some of her trademark flair.
By Alex Ballinger •
Amanda Spratt says she believed she could win until the very final moments of La Course 2019
Amanda Spratt said she never stopped believing she would win La Course as held onto a precarious solo lead into the final kilometre.
By Alex Ballinger •