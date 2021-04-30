La Course

By

Date: July 19 2019

Location: Pau, France

Distance: 121km

La Course 2021 will not finish atop the Mûr de Bretagne due to change of date

The one-day race was meant to take place a day later but has had to be moved due to French local elections

