La Course 2021: All you need to know about the one-day race
The 2021 race will take place on the same roads as the men's opening stage finishing with a hilly course in Landerneau
La Course, by Le Tour de France, will take place on Saturday, June 26 with a 107.7km course from Brest to Landerneau over similar roads to the opening stage of the men's race.
The eighth La Course was originally going to be taking place on the route of stage two of the Tour which took in two passages of the Mûr de Bretagne but local elections have meant that the race had to be moved to the opening stage of the Tour de France.
The race used to take place on the Champs Élysées on the final stage of the Tour de France but the race has since ventured around the country taking in varying terrain with last year's race seeing Britain's Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) taking the win ahead of then-defending champion Marianne Vos (then CCC-Liv) and now Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Demi Vollering (then Parkhotel Valkenburg).
The finishing circuit is designed to try and bring the same outcome as the originally planned route around the Mûr de Bretagne with a tough 14km circuit taken on three times with the short climb of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups at 3km with an average gradient of 5.7 per cent.
The steepest gradient comes right at the end of the climb with a kick of 14 per cent that will likely be the launchpad for any attacks.
La Course, which is a UCI Women's WorldTour event, was originally added to the calendar by ASO, the Tour de France organisers, in 2014 to answer the growing demand for a women's Tour.
The first three editions consisted of this kermesse-style race in Paris. In 2017, the event progressed to comprise of two days - the second being a 'pursuit' style handicap time trial.
Handicapping the world-class women's peloton in the style of a local league Thursday night race didn't go down so well, so in 2018 it was back down to just one day - held 48-hours after the final stage of the Giro Rosa.
The one day format remains for 2021 but it is unclear whether the race will continue as well as the Tour. The Tour de France Femmes has officially been announced the be taking place just after the men's race in 2022 over eight stages.
The women's Tour de France was also announced to be partnered with Zwift as the main sponsor as the race looks to build towards a big future in women's racing.
Joining the newly reinstated WorldTour race of RideLondon, which is now a stage race for the women as well as the Battle of the North taking place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, it should be an exciting season in 2022.
La Course 2021 route, Brest to Landerneau (107.7km)
La Course 2021 is going to be a war of attrition on the sharp climbs that pepper this shark-tooth profile. At least 25 noticeable climbs on the profile with 14 climbs likely to cause issues in the bunch.
As well the route being vicious is also has a hilltop finish to really sap the legs right at the end of the day. Albeit, a very short day. But the fact that the race is short means that there should be explosive racing, even without riders like Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) who will skip La Course and the Giro Rosa to focus on the Olympic Games.
La Course 2021 TV guide
The race will be covered on Eurosport, GCN+ and ITV4 in the UK with Eurosport Player and GCN+ offering uninterrupted coverage from stage to finish.
La Course 2021 start list
Team BikeExchange
Movistar Team
BIANNIC Aude
Team DSM
Trek-Segafredo
DEIGNAN Lizzie
LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
Team Jumbo-Visma
Alé-BTC-Ljubljana
Bizkaia-Durango
SD Worx
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
Canyon-SRAM Racing
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
Liv Racing
Rally Cycling
Parkhotel-Valkenburg
A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
Team Arkèa-Samsic
Team Tibico-SVB
STEPHENS Lauren
Valcar-Travel & Service
Massi-Tactic Women Team
Top girls Fassa Bortolo
Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
-
-
Who are the Americans riding the Tour de France 2021?
Just four riders from the US have been picked to take part in the race around France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
New PRO Stealth Curved saddle designed for better stability in an aero position
Original range of PRO saddles also gets reworked with a new base construction, new aesthetic and lower weight
By Simon Smythe •
-
'You're never confident in a sprint against Vos' says Lizzie Deignan after defeating Dutch triple threat at La Course
Deignan and team-mate Elisa Longo Borghini pulled off perfect tactics to beat both Vos and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten
By Jonny Long •
-
Annemiek van Vleuten takes dramatic late victory over Anna van der Breggen at La Course 2018
The Mitchelton-Scott winner pipped Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) on the line after a three rider break
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Annemiek Van Vleuten wins stage one of La Course atop Col d'Izoard; Deignan second
British champion Lizzie Deignan sets relentless pace up the Col d'Izoard in the first of two stages in La Course
By Nigel Wynn •