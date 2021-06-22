La Course 2021: All you need to know about the one-day race

La Course, by Le Tour de France, will take place on Saturday, June 26 with a 107.7km course from Brest to Landerneau over similar roads to the opening stage of the men's race.

The eighth La Course was originally going to be taking place on the route of stage two of the Tour which took in two passages of the Mûr de Bretagne but local elections have meant that the race had to be moved to the opening stage of the Tour de France.

The race used to take place on the Champs Élysées on the final stage of the Tour de France but the race has since ventured around the country taking in varying terrain with last year's race seeing Britain's Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) taking the win ahead of then-defending champion Marianne Vos (then CCC-Liv) and now Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Demi Vollering (then Parkhotel Valkenburg).

The finishing circuit is designed to try and bring the same outcome as the originally planned route around the Mûr de Bretagne with a tough 14km circuit taken on three times with the short climb of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups at 3km with an average gradient of 5.7 per cent.

The steepest gradient comes right at the end of the climb with a kick of 14 per cent that will likely be the launchpad for any attacks.

La Course, which is a UCI Women's WorldTour event, was originally added to the calendar by ASO, the Tour de France organisers, in 2014 to answer the growing demand for a women's Tour.

The first three editions consisted of this kermesse-style race in Paris. In 2017, the event progressed to comprise of two days - the second being a 'pursuit' style handicap time trial.

Handicapping the world-class women's peloton in the style of a local league Thursday night race didn't go down so well, so in 2018 it was back down to just one day - held 48-hours after the final stage of the Giro Rosa.

The one day format remains for 2021 but it is unclear whether the race will continue as well as the Tour. The Tour de France Femmes has officially been announced the be taking place just after the men's race in 2022 over eight stages.

The women's Tour de France was also announced to be partnered with Zwift as the main sponsor as the race looks to build towards a big future in women's racing.

Joining the newly reinstated WorldTour race of RideLondon, which is now a stage race for the women as well as the Battle of the North taking place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, it should be an exciting season in 2022.

La Course 2021 route, Brest to Landerneau (107.7km)

(Image credit: ASO)

La Course 2021 is going to be a war of attrition on the sharp climbs that pepper this shark-tooth profile. At least 25 noticeable climbs on the profile with 14 climbs likely to cause issues in the bunch.

As well the route being vicious is also has a hilltop finish to really sap the legs right at the end of the day. Albeit, a very short day. But the fact that the race is short means that there should be explosive racing, even without riders like Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) who will skip La Course and the Giro Rosa to focus on the Olympic Games.

La Course 2021 TV guide

The race will be covered on Eurosport, GCN+ and ITV4 in the UK with Eurosport Player and GCN+ offering uninterrupted coverage from stage to finish.

La Course 2021 start list

Team BikeExchange

Movistar Team

BIANNIC Aude

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

DEIGNAN Lizzie

LONGO-BORGHINI Elisa

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

Team Jumbo-Visma

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana

Bizkaia-Durango

SD Worx

VAN DER BREGGEN Anna

VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Canyon-SRAM Racing

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Liv Racing

Rally Cycling

Parkhotel-Valkenburg

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team

Team Arkèa-Samsic

Team Tibico-SVB

STEPHENS Lauren

Valcar-Travel & Service

Massi-Tactic Women Team

Top girls Fassa Bortolo

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling