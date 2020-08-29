Deignan makes it two from two with victory at La Course

Lizzie Deignan won a thrilling edition of La Course in Nice on Saturday, beating Marianne Vos into second place. The British rider had been part of a six woman group which had formed early on second of two laps, and had Trek-Segafredo team mate Elisa Longo Borghini to help.

As the six women took on the final kilometres along the Promenade des Anglais the Italian launched repeated attacks taking the pressure from Deignan and when she passed Vos well inside the final 500 metres the Dutchwoman was forced to open her sprint early, with Deignan on her wheel.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Deignan only managed to come past her rival in the final metres, the win taken with a bike throw.

FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW

Result



La Course by Le Tour De France: Nice – Nice (96km)

1. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo

2. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv

3. Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel-Valkenburg

