Deignan leads a British one two at GP Plouay women’s race

The British formed a fighting force with 31km to go after Banks forced a selection in grim French weather.

A strong group of 10, including world champion Annemiek van Vleuten formed behind the British pair, but with many of them looking to the Dutch woman to close the gap they lacked cohesion, Deignan and Banks having time to prepare their sprints, a crossing the line over 1.30 ahead

Result

GP Plouay – Lorient Agglomeration – Trophée Ceratizit, Plouay – Plouay (101.1km)

1.Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo

2. Lizzy Banks (Gbr) Equipe Paule Ka

3. Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Travel and Service