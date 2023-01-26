CW Live: Fernando Gaviria wins stage four at the Vuelta a San Juan; David Gaudu apologies for Arnaud Demare comments; Peter Sagan celebrates his 33rd birthday in Argentina

Good morning, Tom Thewlis here ready and waiting to bring you all the essential news you need from the world of cycling.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
- 09:19 - Fernando Gaviria wins stage four of the Vuelta a San Juan
- 11:12- David Gaudu apologises for remarks about teammate Arnaud Demare
- 11:18- Happy birthday to Peter Sagan who turns 33 today!
Fernando Gaviria opens Movistar's 2023 win account in Argentina
Toms Skujiņš attracts praise for his choice of bike bag
Toms Skujiņš of Trek-Segafredo has attracted praise on Twitter for his choice of bike bag for a recent training ride.
Recreational cyclists from pandemic era doesn't want to put any bag like frame bag or saddle bag on their bike because it's not aero and doesn't look cool on Instagram. Meanwhile World Tour level cyclists: https://t.co/I86fdOfKp7January 26, 2023
Happy Birthday Peter Sagan!
Happy birthday to Peter Sagan who turns 33 today.
The Slovakian currently rides for Team TotalEnergies and is currently in action at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. Sagan finished second to Fernando Gaviria in yesterdays stage four.
David Gaudu apologies for Demare criticism
David Gaudu has apologised for the unkind remarks he made about his Groupama-FDJ teammate, Arnaud Demare, which were leaked on Twitter.
Last week on the Discord app, Gaudu said he had a strained relationship with Demare, and the 26-year-old accused his older teammate of refusing to get into a lift with him and attempting to deliberately push him to the ground during some recent filming.
Gaudu also said that both him and Demare "hardly spoke" and that he did not want his teammate involved at this summers Tour de France and had told him that in person.
Gaudu said: “If he wants me to tell him to his face, I can very well. I’m not afraid of him. He knows that I don’t want him at the Tour, I already told him.”
Screenshots of Gaudu's comments were shared on Twitter on Wednesday evening and are likely to get the 26-year-old into hot water with Groupama-FDJ management.
Gaudu's subsequent apology after the comments were leaked read: “My remarks should never have been made in a public setting. I apologized to the team and to Arnaud,”
Mes propos n'auraient jamais dus être tenus dans un cadre public. J'ai pésenté mes excuses à l'équipe et a ArnaudJanuary 26, 2023
OOF #Gaudu #Demare #GroupamaFDJ pic.twitter.com/BITp1BXN5JJanuary 25, 2023
Fernando Gaviria took his first win in Movistar colours as he sprinted to victory in stage four of the Vuelta a San Juan.
His stage win was also the 50th victory of his professional career.
The stage was set for Gaviria's victory more than 90 km from the finish, on the Gruta Virgen de Andacollo climb, where a number of other sprinters were distanced including Soudal- Quick Step's Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe.
Once the reduced main field were off the climb, Movistar were able to wrestle for control of the bunch with TotalEnergies, the team of Peter Sagan, and prepared to lead out their man man as they swept up the remnants of an early breakaway which included Egan Bernal.
Bernal's Ineos Grenadiers teammate Filippo Ganna along with World Champion Remco Evenepoel both launched last-gasp attacks hoping to upset the sprinters, but they were in vain as Gaviria simply had too much speed in the closing metres, beating Peter Sagan in the final sprint.
“This team is like a big family and the way they have welcomed me is incredible, from the first camp in Pamplona in October,” said Gaviria, who joined after four years of diminishing returns at UAE Team Emirates. “That makes me very happy and makes me give a little more of myself.”
Going into today's rest day, Gaviria inherits the white jersey of the race leader from Bennett and now has a lead of ten seconds over Sagan in second place in the overall standings.
