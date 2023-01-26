CW Live: Fernando Gaviria wins stage four at the Vuelta a San Juan; David Gaudu apologies for Arnaud Demare comments; Peter Sagan celebrates his 33rd birthday in Argentina

Refresh

Toms Skujiņš of Trek-Segafredo has attracted praise on Twitter for his choice of bike bag for a recent training ride.

Happy Birthday Peter Sagan! (Image credit: Hansgrohe) Happy birthday to Peter Sagan who turns 33 today.



The Slovakian currently rides for Team TotalEnergies and is currently in action at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. Sagan finished second to Fernando Gaviria in yesterdays stage four.



David Gaudu apologies for Demare criticism (Image credit: Getty Images) David Gaudu has apologised for the unkind remarks he made about his Groupama-FDJ teammate, Arnaud Demare, which were leaked on Twitter.



Last week on the Discord app, Gaudu said he had a strained relationship with Demare, and the 26-year-old accused his older teammate of refusing to get into a lift with him and attempting to deliberately push him to the ground during some recent filming.



Gaudu also said that both him and Demare "hardly spoke" and that he did not want his teammate involved at this summers Tour de France and had told him that in person.



Gaudu said: “If he wants me to tell him to his face, I can very well. I’m not afraid of him. He knows that I don’t want him at the Tour, I already told him.”



Screenshots of Gaudu's comments were shared on Twitter on Wednesday evening and are likely to get the 26-year-old into hot water with Groupama-FDJ management.



Gaudu's subsequent apology after the comments were leaked read: “My remarks should never have been made in a public setting. I apologized to the team and to Arnaud,”

Gaudu's subsequent apology after the comments were leaked read: "My remarks should never have been made in a public setting. I apologized to the team and to Arnaud,"