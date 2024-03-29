Tweets of the week: Marianne Vos is still boss, Lorena Wiebes raves, and Geraint Thomas issues a warning

While some riders hope to manage one win in their career, Marianne Vos has 250

Marianne Vos with two tweets embedded on the image
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

250 wins. Two hundred and fifty elite road wins. Let’s take a moment to marvel at the milestone reached by Marianne Vos at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. 

It is, frankly, staggering. I’ll say it again for the people at the back. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY WINS. How can we begin to fathom such success? Well, let me try to put it into context. 

