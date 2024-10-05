Marianne Vos rides self-inflating tyre system to UCI Gravel World Championship victory

Vos used a €3.898,00 wheelset with a kinetic compressor to win her first mixed surface rainbow jersey

Marianne Vos winning uci gravel world championships using gravaa inflating tyre system
(Image credit: Getty Images (left), Fergus Jones (right))
Joe Baker
By
published

Marianne Vos took victory at the 2024 Gravel World Championships using a self-inflating tyre system.

Vos beat out favorite Lotte Kopecky in a two-up sprint, which crucially, ended on a smooth tarmac road.

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

